This tiny beauty queen will be taking part in a national pageant for Mini Miss South Africa next year. Two-year-old Jessie Jansen, of Blackheath, has been taken under the wing of Cherly du Toit, the founder of Standiwe People Solutions. Cherly has been mentoring models for eight years.

A letter from Events Pageants SA confirmed that little Jessie was chosen to compete in Mini Miss SA between March 21 and 24, in Pretoria. Cherly, who is also Jessie’s ouma, says she immediately spotted her talent. Cherly says: “Last year, at the age of 20 months, I saw Jessie doing her thing in the front yard of our home. Jessie loves beautiful clothes and every time she is dressed, she feels she must walk like a model.

“My very first adopted girl was Zinnia Rose Petersen, who was only five years old, and she came top with Miss Petite SA 2019 and Miss Western Province 2018.” Cherly said she began preparing Jessie for competitions last year. She says: “Kaylib Mango, our current Mr Universal SA, and also my adopted son entered Pageant SA.

“I was with him in April this year and took the two girls with me to compete there. “Both girls came home with titles representing Western Province. Jessie may be tiny and young, but whenever she is on the ramp or stage, she always attracts an audience. “On November 2, she entered her second pageant and was, once again, first runner- up in her category.”