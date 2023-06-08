Five suspects have been arrested in connection with the alleged kidnapping of a Durbanville woman. The 31-year-old from Welgemoed was reported missing after she left work at her family’s business in Parow Industria by car on Friday evening.

Her Mini Cooper was found abandoned at NY 99 in Gugulethu but there was no sign of her throughout the weekend. The case was investigated by the police’s provincial Anti-kidnapping Task Team, and the vrou was found alive on Tuesday afternoon in Mfuleni. Provincial police spokesperson Novela Potelwa confirmed: “The concerted efforts of the multidisciplinary provincial Anti-kidnapping Task Team have led to the arrest of five male suspects as a kidnapped Welgemoed woman is reunited with her family after she was found at a house in Mfuleni on Tuesday afternoon.

“She is currently undergoing a medical examination to determine her well-being. “The arrested suspects between the ages of 25 and 32 face kidnapping, hijacking, human trafficking and extortion charges.” SPOKESPERSON: SAPS’ Potelwa Police were unable to confirm when the men will appear in court. MEC for Police Oversight and Community Safety, Reagen Allen, commended the swift action from cops.

“I welcome the news that a woman from Welgemoed, who was recently kidnapped, has been found and reunited with her family,” Allen said. “It is welcoming to note that five individuals have been arrested. I wish the woman all the strength as she works through this experience.” The fourth quarter crime statistics from January to March 2023 indicate that kidnappings have decreased by 7.7% in the Western Cape, he added.