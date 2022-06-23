Shoppers went into a panic on Tuesday afternoon when they heard gunshots ring out at a cellphone shop in Kuils River during a deadly robbery. A witness, Ali Muhammed, 34, says two suspects went into H & Z Cellular and Electronics in Van Riebeeck Road and grabbed a music box.

He says two Malawian employees tried to stop the skelms, who pulled out guns and shot them. “It was around 1.30pm when the incident happened, one of the suspects took a big rechargeable speaker,” says Ali. GUNNED DOWN: One of the victims in Kuils River. Picture: Leon Knipe “One of the victims told him not to touch the speaker, but then he proceeded to steal it and then when the employee tried to stop him he shot him in the head.

“One suspect shot one victim twice in the head and he fell outside and the other was shot once inside the shop by the other suspect.” He says one of the deceased only started working at the shop last week. “The other one worked for about three years, he was such a nice guy and friendly.”

The suspects fled the scene on bicycles and were apparently caught minutes later. INVESTIGATE: Police at the scene in Van Riebeeck Road. Picture: Solly Lottering Police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg says: “The circumstances surrounding a shooting incident Tuesday at a cellular shop in Van Riebeeck Road where two foreign nationals were shot and fatally wounded are under investigation. “The victims were declared deceased on the scene by medical personnel,” he adds.