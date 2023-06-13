A Durban woman was shocked when a parcel she was expecting 13 years ago via the South African Post Office finally arrived last week. Sanja Hanekom, a stay-at-home mom from Kloof, said she had received two notices in her post box to collect a parcel from the post office.

She and her hubby were not expecting any parcels and were confused. “Anyway, we rushed out to rescue the parcel, mostly because we wanted to see what all this is about,” Hanekom said. She explained that the teller “dragged out a huge, heavy, battered up, and excessively taped up parcel, which she handed to us over the counter. The originating postal stamp clearly stated in red 2010”.

Hanekom said the parcel was actually a gift that her father had sent her from New York in 2010, reports IOL. “It was the same year I had given birth to my daughter.” Inside the box was a teapot, which was in perfect condition, a pair of sneakers, a broken strainer cup, boxes of tea, and a bunch of interior design magazines.