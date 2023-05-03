Hello everyone! Hope you all well and doing lekker! This week I wanna turn my focus to something somewhat different.

Today I focus on the socials and the app that is taking the world by storm, TikTok or as I the hear the older generation call it – tikkie tokkie lol. I am there for all the cooking videos. I love watching people cook away with the camera rolling and making lekker kos.

I find the simplest of huis kos recipes catches my attention and I know everyone has their favourite TikTok foodie but today I want to chat about one of my favourites Isma-eel Syce. He is 25 years young, vibrant energetic and although he is in the Health and Fitness industry by being a certified personal trainer by profession, but cooking and creating foodie content on TikTok is his passion. He is super kwaai in front of the camera and his excitement and love for cooking is really evident in his videos.

Ingredients 1 tbsp butter 2 tbsp cocoa powder

2 tbsp sugar 2 tbsp milk (room temperature) 2 tbsp flour

¼ tsp baking powder Method Add in the butter and heat in microwave for 20 seconds in a large cup.

Add in the cocoa, sugar, milk (room temperature), flour and baking powder. Stir all the ingredients with a fork until smooth. Put in the microwave for 1min-1min 15sec.

Add topping of choice. Butter chicken for two Ingredients

2 onions 2 cloves garlic 2 chillies

1 tsp ginger 2 tbsp butter 2 chicken breasts

1 tomato 1 tbsp butter chicken spice 1 tsp tomato paste

1 tsp salt ½ cup milk ½ fresh cream

¼ bunch danya Method Blend or chop the onions, garlic, chillies & ginger very fine (to make a thick, smooth gravy).

Add the butter in a small pot on medium heat. Once the pot is heated, add the onion mixture and stir thoroughly until golden brown. Add in your chopped up chicken cubes & grated tomato immediately thereafter (stir thoroughly).

Add in all of the spices with tomato paste & stir. Add in the milk & fresh cream (milk will balance out the creaminess). Let it simmer and continue to stir until desired smooth texture of the gravy.

Lastly, add your danya, stir & serve with roti or rice. Mince Pizza Ingredients

1 onion, Green, yellow & red pepper 2 chillies

2 cloves garlic 300 Mince Mrs Balls Chutney

1 tsp salt Black pepper to taste Peri Peri spice to taste

Tomato sauce as needed. Cheese as needed. Oregano to sprinkle

Pizza bases Method Chop the onion, peppers, chillies & garlic finely.

Add the mixture in a pot, on a medium heat with some oil and let it braise for about 2-3 minutes. Add in the mince with your chutney, salt, peppers & Peri Peri spice (cook & stir thoroughly). Spread the base of your pizza with tomato sauce & add the mince mixture from the pan.

Mince Pizza Vienna smoortjie Ingredients

12 Vienna’s 1 tomato 1 tbsp oil

2 onions 2 tbsp sugar 1 tbsp tomato paste

1 tsp salt Method Chop the viennas in round pieces & grate the tomato.

Add oil to a pot on a medium heat, with your finely chopped onion, chilli, garlic and sugar. Stir thoroughly & add your grated tomato with salt & tomato paste. Cook for about 5 minutes on medium heat and mix well in-between.

Vienna smoortjie Stuffed spinach chicken Ingredients

4 chicken breasts 1 tbsp chicken spice 1 tsp Peri Peri spice

1 tsp oil 1 tbsp mayonnaise 2 chillies

1 ½ garlic cloves Salt to taste 1 tsp pepper

½ pack spinach 1 cup of cheese Method

Butterfly the chicken breast (do not cut all the way through). Season chicken breast & rub it with oil. In a bowl, add the mayonnaise, garlic, chillies salt & pepper (mix well).

Stuffed spinach chicken Syce Burger

Ingredients

Ingredients 1 burger roll 2 slices of tomato

¼ onion Worcestershire sauce 2 beef burger patties

Cheese 2 eggs Mayonnaise

Chutney Method Butter & slice buns.

Toast in pan until crisp. Add onion with some Worcestershire sauce & a pinch of salt and braise for about 2-3 minutes on a high heat (mix well). Fry the patties & add cheese on the patty, once patties are completely fried.