Ramadaan Mubarak to all the Muslims. I am a Muslim and during this month our family tries to keep the eating simple.

Usually we prep or make our meals just before we commence or end our fast, but with load shedding, it can be a bit (or a big) challenge. These days our meals and cooking times revolve around load shedding and to eliminate this problem, many people who did not have gas stoves have now invested and opted for cooking with gas. Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and a nutritious breakfast is needed to sustain your energy levels.

I always go with brown or low Gi bread or oats. It is packed with good fibre keeping you fuller for longer and it’s perfect to prep the night before. Oats can be soaked overnight, baked, or you can make yummy oat pancakes.

If you prefer bread, it’s even easier as you can literally put anything on bread from leftovers, a boiled egg or avo. This week, in addition to breakfast recipes, I have included some sweet and savoury treats. These are perfect for bordjies to send to the neighbours in Ramadaan. How blessed are we in Cape Town to have this beautiful tradition?

You can literally make one item and swap with your neighbours or family that lives close by. Not only does this count as a charitable act but it is also ensuring that everyone has something to break their fast with, and as a bonus, we now have a variety of eetgoed on the table. This is such a blessing during load shedding!

Suhoor Oat Pancakes Ingredients 1 cup oats

2 dates 1 ripe banana 1 egg

½ cup milk (of your choice) ¼ tsp cinnamon 1 tsp baking powder

Butter, ghee, olive oil or coconut oil for frying Method Give the oats a whizz.

Add all the remaining ingredients and blend until a thick batter is formed. Brush a hot pan with butter/oil. Add spoonfuls in a hot pan and fry on both sides until golden.

Suhoor Oat Pancake Suhoor Overnight Oats Jar Ingredients 2 heaped tablespoons oats

2 dates pitted and chopped 2 tsp chia seeds 1 tsp cranberries

A pinch of cinnamon A pinch of cardamom ¾ cup milk

Method Mix all ingredients together and refrigerate overnight in an airtight glass jar. The next morning, top with fresh fruit, toasted nuts or homemade muesli (see my previous post for recipe) and a drizzle of honey.

Spinach and Corn Fritters Ingredients 3 cups frozen corn

1 cup spinach ½ small onion ½ red pepper

1 cup flour 1 level tsp baking powder 2 eggs

1 tbsp sugar ¼ tsp salt or to taste Method

Soak the frozen corn in boiling water. Once soft, let it drain and transfer to a tray lined with roller towel. In a blender or food processor, add all the above ingredients and blend until thick. If your batter is not thick and does not hold, the corn was not thawed enough so add an extra 1-2 tbsp of flour.

Add 2 tbsp oil and 1 heaped tbsp butter to a non-stick pan. Once the butter melts remove the oil and keep aside in a separate bowl. Leave behind enough oil to coat the pan.

Add a tsp amount of batter in the pan, slightly flatten with the back of a spoon and shallow fry on a low-medium heat. Once the fritter is firm and slightly golden (after a few minutes) flip and fry the other side. Drain on roller towel. Add from the remaining oil as needed when frying your next batches. Spinach and corn Banana Fritters

Ingredients 4-5 ripe soft bananas 1 tsp vanilla essence

1 tsp cinnamon sugar 2 eggs ½ heaped cup flour

A pinch of salt Method Mash the bananas, vanilla essence and cinnamon sugar until mushy and creamy.

Whisk your eggs in a large bowl, add in the banana, flour and salt. Mix until well combined. Spray a frying pan with spray and cook and warm on a low heat.

Once warm, add in 1 tbsp oil and swivel it around the pan to coat it. Add in tbsp of batter and use the back of the spoon to slightly shape it. Fry for three to four minutes on a low heat until golden brown and flip and fry.

Transfer to paper towel to soak up the excess oil and sprinkle with cinnamon sugar while it’s hot. banana fritters Banana Tray Bake Ingredients

6 eggs 250g + 1 heaped tablespoon soft butter 1½ cups sugar

2 cups Taystee wheat 1 ½ cups fine coconut 1 tsp baking powder

1 tsp cardamom 6-7 super soft, brown or black skinned bananas Poppy seeds and sliced almonds for the topping

Method In your stand or cake mixer, add the eggs, sugar, soft butter and sliced banana. Mix on a medium to high speed until thick and pulpy.

Add in the cardamom, Taystee wheat, baking powder and coconut. Mix until well combined. Transfer to grease sprayed bread tins or two medium rectangle Pyrex dishes.

Banana Tray bake Sprinkle with poppy seeds and sliced almonds. Bake on the lower rack, away from the element on 170°C for 30 to 40 minutes until the cake is golden brown. Do not preheat the oven.