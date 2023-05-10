Hello everyone! Hope you are all well!

It’s the second week of May, which means it’s time to celebrate Mother’s Day and all the special women in our lives. I know some say Mother’s Day is every day and rightfully so, mothers should be spoiled and appreciated every day, but how cool is it that an entire day is dedicated to honouring our moms? Usually the restaurants are overcrowded and fully booked, and the shops are stocked up with flowers, choccies, special pjs and slippers.

Alles kos geld but there are more economical ways to make the day special. I look forward to Mother’s Day, for the precious memories we make on this day. Be it a handwritten or crayon-drawn card, the hustle of the kids putting together breakfast in bed, or being woken up with tons of hugs and kisses – it is the little moments that take up the biggest place in our hearts. This week I am sharing a few lekker breakfast recipes for you to enjoy. These are perfect for kids to make, but remember to be creative and add your own personal touches. For example: pick some flowers from the garden to make a little bouquet, or cut strawberries into little heart shapes.

If mom has a sweet tooth, why not make a cake topped with all her favourite choccies, or make a cupcake flower bunch. Whether you are a mom being spoiled or spoiling your mom, aunty, gran or a loved one, here is wishing your day is filled with lots of love. Happy Mother’s Day to all!

Flower Bouquet Cuppies Ingredients 2 eggs

¾ cups Sugar ½ cup of oil 1 ¼ cup flour

2 level tsp baking powder ½ cup of milk Method

In a mixing bowl, add the eggs and sugar and whisk together until light and creamy. Add in the oil and vanilla essence and mix until well combined. Sift in the baking powder and flour.

Add in the milk and mix until smooth and lump free. Transfer to cupcake liners in a muffin tray and top with a generous sprinkle of 100s and 1000s. Bake in a preheated oven on 180°C for 15 to 20 minutes or until golden brown or a toothpick comes out clean.

Buttercream Icing Ingredients 125g soft butter

1 cup icing sugar 1 tsp vanilla essence 1 tablespoon milk

Method Beat all ingredients together until a thick smooth icing is formed. Add in a piping bag and decorate your flower bouquet.

MOM French Toast Ingredients 6 slices of bread

4 eggs ¼ cup milk 2 tbsp sugar

¼ or less tsp cinnamon Butter Fresh berries

Method Take three slices of the bread and cut out M O M shapes. Whisk together the eggs, milk, sugar and cinnamon in a deep bowl.

Melt the butter in a pan until it sizzles. Turn off the heat and dip the bread in the egg mixture. Reduce the heat to low, and once the bottom side is golden, turn over and fry the bottom side.

Drain on paper towels and Sprinkle brown sugar and cinnamon while it is warm. Serve with berries and honey or jam. Cheap meal ideas for Mother’s Day Paw Paw and Strawberry Boats

Ingredients 2 large paw paws 1 punnet strawberries

1 cup muesli 1 cup yoghurt Drizzle of honey

Method Cut the paw paw in half, peel the outer and deseed the middle. Add in a ¼ cup yoghurt and top with muesli.

Cut the strawberries in half and cut a ‘V’ in the top to make the strawberries resemble hearts. Top the boat with strawberries and drizzle with honey. Paw Paw and Strawberry Boats Brekkie Rolls

Ingredients 4-6 hot dog rolls 3 tbsp chilli sauce

250g grated cheese Sliced olives Diced green bell pepper

Salami 2 scrambled eggs 1 ring feta, crumbled

Method Cut the rolls in half and give them a quick roll with a rolling pin, levelling the rolls. Brush on your base sauce and add the cheese.

Add on your toppings and air fry for two to four minutes on 200°C or bake in the oven until the cheese melts and the corners of the rolls are slightly crisp. Brekkie Rolls One Pan Breakfast Ingredients

4-6 big braai mushrooms Olive oil 2 tablespoons butter

1 small onion sliced 6 viennas 2 tins baked beans

4-6 eggs Salt, pepper and chilli to taste Fresh coriander for garnish

Method Clean and wipe the mushrooms with a wet cloth or kitchen towel. De-stalk and remove the inner gills with a spoon.

Drizzle with olive oil and grill or air fry for 10 minutes until all the excess mushroom liquid has dried. Don’t miss this step, or it will make the eggs watery. In a non-stick pan or pot add the butter and onion.

Braise until slightly brown and add the viennas. Once the viennas are golden brown and cooked, turn off the heat completely. Add in the baked beans and stir.

Add in the mushrooms and add an egg in each mushroom cup. Season with salt, pepper, chilli, and cover. Simmer