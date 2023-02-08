Hello everyone! Hope you are all well into the month of love and settled into the new year.

Work and school are back to normal but sometimes the kitchen is another storie. Meal times with load shedding in the mix tends to be challenging, making me tatie tamatie on most days. Load shedding gets the best of me elke dag! It either goes off when everyone is hungry, around supper time, or when I desperately need that extra cup of coffee to get me through a busy day.

Sometimes I feel like a contestant in one of those cooking competitions where they are put under a pressure test. You have a limited amount of time to come up with a meal and the stress of watching the clock is insane. Here we do not have an alarm saying time’s up but just when you need that extra few minutes, load shedding kicks in en af is die krag! In this week’s edition, I would like to focus on easy meals to prepare during load shedding.

They need minimal prep and can be served at room temperature, so no re-heating or further cooking time is required. I have included my flatbread recipe, which is super easy to make but if you don’t have time, grab a loaf of bread, rolls or even wraps and it will do the trick. Once your base is ready and your protein is prepped, bulk up your meal with salads or veggies. Happy cooking and keep cool.

For more recipes or baking and cooking inspiration, visit my website www.sprinklesandspice.co.za or visit my social media platforms on Instagram @sprinklesandspicect or Facebook Sprinkles and Spice by Farzana Kumandan. Love, your Cooksister! MINI BUNNY CHOWS

Ingredients 3 tablespoons butter 1 onion finely diced

3 chicken fillets cut into small pieces 2 tsp fresh garlic and ginger 2½ tsp fine cumin

2 tsp fine fennel ½ tsp coriander 1 tsp turmeric

1 tsp chilli powder 2-3 grated tomatoes Fresh coriander for the garnish

6 rolls or mini loaves Method Braise the onion in butter until golden brown.

Add the garlic and ginger, spices and braise for a minute. Add chicken, tomato and a half cup of water and cook on a low heat for half an hour. Always ensure you have enough water in the pot and the curry does not dry out, add little bits of water at a time.

Once the chicken is cooked and the curry has thickened, turn off the heat and allow to cool. Fill a roll or a mini loaf until it’s drenched in curry, Garnish with fresh coriander and chillies.

Beef Koftas Ingredients 500g beef mince

1 heaped teaspoon ginger and garlic 1 large onion, grated. 1 teaspoon coriander

1 teaspoon cumin 2 chopped green chillies. ½ cup finely chopped fresh parsley

½ cup finely chopped fresh coriander 1 cup breadcrumbs 1 egg

Method Mix all ingredients together by hand until well combined. Make into little kofta/kebab shapes and deep fry in hot oil, or oven bake or air fry for 10 to 12 minutes on 180°C.

Tzatziki Ingredients 1 finely grated garlic clove

2 tbsp size pieces of grated cucumber 3 mint leaves A dash of lemon juice

2 tsp olive oil Salt and coarse black pepper to taste 500ml double cream yoghurt

Method Mix all ingredients together. Refrigerate for at least 15 minutes before serving.

Nachos Ingredients 1 large bag nacho corn chips

1 jar 200ml spicy nachos salsa ½ cup sweet chilli sauce 2 tablespoons sliced pickled jalapenos.

1 tin sweetcorn (drained of excess water) body.copy.bold: 1 tin red kidney beans (drained of excess water)2 cups grated cheddar cheese 1 cup grated mozzarella cheese

1 tub sour cream 3 avos mashed and with 2 tablespoons lemon juice Fresh chives for garnish

Method In a large rectangle Pyrex dish layer your chips (leave behind two handfuls). Top the chips with the sweet chilli sauce.

Sprinkle over the mozzarella. Add the remaining chips and cover in the salsa sauce. Add the corn, jalapenos, beans and top with cheese.

Bake at 180°C in a preheated oven for 15 minutes until the cheese is melted. Serve with generous heaps of sour cream, avo and garnish with freshly chopped chives. Spicy Chicken Filling

Ingredients 4-6 chicken fillets 1 tsp garlic flakes

2 heaped tbsp chicken spice (I used 2 tablespoons Sprinkles Chicken Roast Savoury Spice) 1 tsp cumin 1 tsp paprika

Method Thinly slice the chicken breast in three slices (lengthwise) and season with the all the above spices. Line a bread loaf pan with baking paper, start layering your chicken in the pan.

Once done, press slightly and compress to flatten the chicken. Bake at 180°C for 45 minutes. Allow to cool and slice and serve.

Garlic and herb Flatbread Ingredients 2 cups self-rising flour

1 and a half cups double cream plain yoghurt Pinch of salt 1 teaspoon garlic flakes

1 tablespoon mixed herbs Method Add all ingredients to a large bowl, mix well and knead to form a soft dough.

Cover with cling and allow dough to rest for 15 minutes (Do not refrigerate). Take a medium ball-size dough and roll it, as a slightly thick flatbread, out on lightly floured surface. Grease spray a pan and fry both sides until it puffs up and is light brown (Do not add butter or oil).

Avo, Smoked Chicken & Egg Open Sandwich Ingredients 4 slices of bread

A soft avo 4-6 slices of smoked chicken 4 boiled eggs

½ cup mayo 2 tablespoons chilli sauce Method

Lightly toast the bread. Mix the mayo with the chilli sauce and spread it on the bread. Add a layer of smashed avo.