Hello Everyone, After last week’s Labarang rush and all the lekker eats, this week I am a bietjie baie moeg.

The days after Eid always tend to be operation clean-up, but if you were lucky enough to still have leftovers then you’re sorted for supper and cooking will be the last thing on your mind. We do have another long weekend coming up, so if you are having a get together, this week’s inspo is all about the cracker or bread platter. Dips and finger foods go a long way. It’s quick and easy to make and you can add anything on your board.

You can do a lekker yoghurt or cheese dip with toppings like nuts, dried fruit, chickpeas or even roasted vegetables. If you prefer to keep it simple a drizzle of honey or olive oil works well too. To scoop up all the creamy goodness you can serve it with a side of crackers, chips, fried paaper bites, pita chips or try your hand at my easy focaccia flat bread recipe below.

You can also add some lekker chicken sosaties or chicken wings on the side. Chicken is economical, quick to cook and it just tastes lekker. The chicken sosaties and wings recipes I am sharing can be popped into the air fryer, oven or in a pot, or if it is a lekker day, light up a fire and braai it. Have a lekker long weekend and stay safe.

Date & Nut Cream Cheese Ingredients 1 tub cream cheese (at room temperature)

1-2 tablespoon butter 12 large dates 2 level tablespoons almonds flakes

2 level tablespoons pistachio nibs Pinch of salt Dash of cinnamon

Edible crushed rose petals Drizzle of honey Serve with fried samoosas paaper/pur, bread or crackers.

Method Bring the cream cheese to room temperature by leaving it out of the fridge for at least an hour. In a pan on a stovetop, heat the butter until it melts.

Add in the nuts, dates, salt, and cinnamon. Fry until the nuts are golden and toasted. Set aside to cool slightly. Spread the cream cheese on a plate, even it out with the back of a spoon and add the dates and nuts.

Serve with a drizzle of honey, a sprinkle of edible rose petals, fried samoosa paaper on the side. Whipped Feta Ingredients

180g soft feta cheese 80g cream cheese 4 tablespoons olive oil

Lemon rind Method Bring the cream cheese and feta to room temperature.

The cream cheese should be soft, creamy, and easy to spread. Add the cream cheese, feta, olive oil and lemon zest in the food processor and blend until smooth and cream. Spread on a plate and enjoy as is, add roasted tomatoes, air fried chickpeas or a dash of honey.

Serve as a dip or on a cheese board. Tzatziki Ingredients

1 finely grated garlic clove 2 tablespoons size pieces of grated cucumber 3 mint leaves

A dash of lemon juice 2 teaspoons olive oil Salt and coarse black pepper to taste

500ml double cream yoghurt Method Mix all the ingredients together.

Refrigerate for at least a half hour before serving. Chicken Sosaties Ingredients

500g chicken fillets cubed. 1 teaspoon garlic flakes 1 teaspoon paprika

1 teaspoon cumin ½ teaspoon crushed chillies (or to taste) ½ teaspoon salt or to taste

2 tablespoons chutney Method Mix all ingredients together and marinade the chicken for at least an hour.

Add the chicken cubes on a sosatie stick. Place the kebabs on a baking tray and grill on 180°C for 20 minutes. Remove from the oven and brush over extra chutney.

Grill for a further 5-10 minutes Garnish with pomegranate seeds, freshly chopped mint and lemon wedges. Focaccia

Ingredients For the dough 1⅔ cups of warm water

1 heaped teaspoon sugar 1 heaped teaspoon yeast or half pkt purple yeast packet 3¾ cups flour

1 teaspoon salt 1 tablespoon olive oil For the topping

extra ¼ cup olive oil 1½ tablespoons garlic and herb spice 3 sprigs of thyme, roughly chopped.

Method In a large bowl, add the water, sugar and yeast and leave for 3 minutes and allow to foam. After 3 minutes, gently whisk together.

Add in the flour, olive oil and salt. Don't add the salt before as it will slow down the yeast activation. Mix to form a soft smooth dough. It will look as if the dough is slightly dry but knead for 3 minutes and it will come together. Grease a separate large bowl with olive oil and transfer the dough.

Cover with clingwrap and a tea towel and leave in a warm place, allow to rise until it doubles in volume. If you have the time, you could leave it overnight too. Once risen, grease brush a large black oven tray with olive oil and transfer the dough. Stretch out the dough to cover the corners and allow to rest for a further half an hour.