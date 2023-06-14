Hello everyone! Hope you all are well and warm.

With the school and work week being so rushed, it’s usually grab-and-go breakfast during the week, but weekends are the perfect opportunity to go all out and have a lekker BEEEG breakfast. My go-to for a good brekkie always starts with eggs because it’s economical, the ultimate convenience food, easy to prepare, and you can use them in so many different ways. Eggs have immense health benefits, they are packed full of protein. I find that whenever I have eggs for breakfast, I tend to stay fuller for longer, and enjoy a lighter lunch.

You can keep it simple with a classic fried or scrambled egg, an egg and mayo sandwich, breakfast muffin or toastie or even make it fancy with French toast or loaded omelettes. I also love how eggs can be eaten anytime of the day. I get so happy when I’m out for a bite and they serve an all-day breakfast. Sometimes when I’m too lazy to cook, a good shakshuka or a triple cheese-loaded omelette makes a perfect light lunch or even supper.

This week, I’m sharing some lekker eggy breakfast ideas from the South African Poultry Association for you to enjoy. Sunday also happens to be Father’s Day, so it’s the perfect opportunity to whisk up some eggs and treat dad with a lekker homemade breakfast. Happy Father’s Day to all!

Roasted brinjal shakshuka Ingredients 1 medium brinjal, sliced into strips

45ml (3 tbsp) sunflower oil Salt and pepper, to taste 2 garlic cloves finely chopped

1 onion finely chopped ½ red pepper, finely chopped 1 green chilli seeded and finely chopped

3 tomatoes finely chopped 60ml (¼ cup) chicken stock 30ml (2 tbsp) fresh basil, torn

15ml (1 tbsp) fresh parsley, finely chopped 4 large eggs 15ml (1 tbsp) fresh coriander, to serve

Method Preheat the oven to 180°C. Generously brush all sides of the brinjal with oil and season well.

Bake for 15 minutes, until lightly charred and soft turning once. Heat a frying pan with a little oil, add the garlic and onions and sauté over medium heat until the onions are golden, about five minutes. Add the red peppers and chilli and continue to cook for a further two minutes. Keep stirring to prevent the mixture from burning.

Mix in the brinjal, tomatoes, stock, and herbs. Gently simmer, covered, over medium heat for about 15 to 20 minutes, making sure that the mixture does not become very dry. Add more stock only if needed, shakshuka should be a dry-ish sauce. With the back of a tablespoon, make small indentations and crack the eggs into the holes. Season, cover and allow the eggs to poach for about eight minutes depending on your liking. Sprinkle with coriander and serve.

Roasted brinjal shakshuka Breakfast egg muffins Ingredients 12 extra large eggs

125ml cream ½ cup spring onions, chopped 2 cloves garlic, grated

1 chilli, diced 1 large red bell pepper, diced 1 cup corn, cut off the cob (or frozen)

2 cups baby spinach 60g (½ cup) mozzarella, grated Salt and pepper, to taste

Olive oil Method Preheat the oven to 180˚C and grease a 12-cup cupcake tin.

Add a drizzle of olive oil to a large frying pan. Add spring onion, garlic and chilli. Cook until fragrant. Add bell pepper and corn and cook until tender. Add spinach and cook until wilted and all water evaporates. Remove from the heat and stir through the cheese.

Meanwhile, whisk eggs and cream together. Season well. Evenly distribute the veggies into the cupcake tin. Pour egg mixture over veggies.

Bake in the oven for 20 to 25 minutes, or until golden and set. Serve warm and enjoy! To freeze: Wrap cooked and cooled muffins tightly with cling film and place in a Ziplock bag and freeze.

To reheat: Defrost muffins in the fridge or covered on the counter. Oven: Place muffins on a baking tray and reheat in the oven at 180˚C until warmed through. Microwave: For a quicker breakfast on the go option use the microwave. Place on a piece of paper towel on a microwave-safe plate. Reheat gently in the microwave on medium power until hot and warmed through to the centre, about 30 seconds (from thawed) or one to two minutes (from frozen).

Breakfast egg muffins Pizza breakfast boats Ingredients 500g prepared bread dough, divided into four portions.

1 cup grated mozzarella cheese 1 cup feta cheese, crumbled ½ cup cream cheese

1 tbsp olive oil For the fillings: Bacon/macon, spinach, sausage meat, sliced red onion or cherry tomatoes.

8 large eggs (two eggs per boat) Extra egg wash for brushing Method

Preheat the oven to 180°C. In a small mixing bowl combine the mozzarella, cream cheese and feta and set aside. On a large, floured surface, roll out the pizza dough to an oval roughly 12cm in length.

Transfer the dough to a parchment paper-lined baking tray. Brush the dough with olive oil and spoon on the cheese mixture leaving a 2cm margin around the outside of the dough. Fold in the 2cm margin creating a crust around the cheese, pinch the top and bottom to create a boat shape.

Brush the crust with egg wash.Bake for eight minutes. Remove the baking tray from the oven and with a knife, spread out some of the melted cheese in the centre of the pizza boat and crack an egg into it, customise with the toppings of your choice. Bake for an additional eight to 10 minutes or until the eggs are cooked to your own liking.

Serve hot and don’t forget to enjoy! Pizza breakfast boats Potato Omelette Frittata Served with Chakalaka Farzana Kumandan

Ingredients 500ml sunflower oil 1 large onion finely chopped.

800g-900g potatoes, peeled and sliced 1cm thick. 10 eggs, whisked. 4 tablespoons flat leaf parsley finely chopped and extra for serving.

Salt and ground pepper Chakalaka to serve. Method

Fill a large deep sauté pan with the sunflower oil and heat up. Place potato slices and onion together in hot oil, and cook gently, partially covered until soft, without frying them. Approximately 25-30 minutes. Drain the cooked potatoes and onions through a colander and set the oil aside. Allow the potatoes and onions to cool.

In a bowl add the eggs and parsley with the potato and onions and season. Heat a drizzle of the reserved oil in a large non-stick frying pan (about 5cm deep). Pour the egg and potato mixture into the frying pan and fry for about 10-12 minutes or until half cooked (the top will still be a bit wobbly).

Potato Omelette Frittata Served with Chakalaka Slide omelette onto a plate, cooked side down. Place pan over plate and flip omelette back into pan, raw side down. Cook for a further 6-10 minutes or until golden brown and firm.