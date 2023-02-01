Hello everyone! Welcome to February, and welcome to the month of love!

I think one of the best ways to say “I love you” is with chocolate. We give chocolates on Valentine’s Day, birthdays, anniversaries, special occasions or just to sweeten a special moment with a little love. This week we feature chocolate, and this theme ties in perfectly with World Chocolate Cake Day which is celebrated on January 27.

I love something sweet – especially for teatime over the weekend – but with load shedding, baking can be challenging. My advice is to always check your schedule before using any electrical appliances. If you are mixing by hand or spoon, mix or prep your batter or dough during load shedding, so once the krag is back on, your bakes are ready to be popped into the oven.

Also, if you are making biscuits or cake, you can safely chill your mixture for a maximum of 48 hours in the fridge, and it will still bake perfectly. The trick, however, is to bring the batter back to room temperature before baking. This will ensure that there are no cracks for that perfect bake.

By accident I once had a cake in the oven and it was 75% baked, and the power went off unexpectedly. I kept the oven door closed and I left it in the oven for at least an hour. The cake managed to bake perfectly with the heat that was retained in the oven, although there was no power. So next time you’re stuck, remind yourself not to panic and bake away!

Ingredients 1 cup cooked mashed orange sweet potato ¼ cup sifted cocoa

½ cup nut butter ¼ cup maple syrup Pinch of salt

Method Mix all the ingredients in a food processor and transfer to a loaf tin lined with baking paper. Bake on 180°C for 12 to 15 minutes or until a toothpick comes out clean.

Chocolate cookies Ingredients 200g soft butter

2 eggs 1 cup brown sugar 3 cups self-rising flour

300g chocolate hearts or chunks roughly chopped Method Cream the butter, sugar and eggs until light and creamy.

Add in the sifted flour. Mix until well combined and a smooth dough is formed. Transfer to a baking tray lined with baking paper and add in the chocolate.

Bake on 180°C for 10 to 13 minutes until the bottom of the cookie is slightly golden brown and moves freely. Allow to harden and cool on the tray. Caramel pecan choc brownies

Ingredients 150g soft butter 200g dark chocolate pieces

175g brown sugar 2 eggs 55g flour

1 tsp baking powder 55g chopped pecan nuts 4 tbsp caramel treat

Method Melt the butter and quarter of the chocolate in the microwave and stir well. In a separate large bowl beat the eggs and sugar until its light and fluffy.

Add in the flour and baking powder. Add in the melted chocolate, butter mixture, and mix well. Lastly, fold in the walnuts and remaining chocolate pieces and transfer to a lined 20cm baking tin.

In a separate bowl stir the caramel treat until its smooth and swirl spoonfuls into the batter. Bake on the lower rack, in a preheated oven on 180°C for 35 to 40 minutes or until a toothpick comes out clean. Chocolate sauce for lamingtons

Ingredients 2 tbsp butter 1½ cups warm water

½ cup icing sugar 1 cup sugar ¾ cup sifted cocoa

2 cups fine coconut Method Heat the butter, water, icing sugar, sugar and cocoa over a medium heat until warm and well combined.

Remove from the heat and allow to cool. Cut the cake in squares and give it a quick dip in the sauce, let the excess liquid drip and roll in coconut. Tip cake and sauce must be cool and not warm.

Do not dip for too long, it will make the cake soggy. Chocolate lamingtons Ingredients

2 eggs ¾ cup sugar ½ cup oil

1 tbsp vanilla essence 1¼ cup flour 2 tsp baking powder

½ cup milk Method In a mixing bowl add the eggs and sugar and whisk together until light and creamy.

Add in the oil and vanilla essence and mix until well combined. Sift in the baking powder and flour. Add in the milk and mix until smooth and lump free.

Transfer to medium- size rectangle Pyrex dish and line the dish with baking paper. This ensures a smoother square. Bake in a preheated oven on 180°C.

Bake for 25 to 30 minutes or until golden brown or a toothpick comes out clean. When completely cooled, cut in squares, dip in the cooled strawberry sauce and roll in coconut. Chocolate ganache for chocolate cakes or cupcakes

Ingredients 2 x 150g dairy milk chocolate 1 x 290g Nestlé dessert cream

1 Milky Bar for the top Method In a large oven safe bowl, add the chocolate and cream and microwave for a minute. Cover and allow to rest for five minutes. Mix until smooth.

Once the cake has cooled, cut into equal squares and transfer to a tray lined with baking paper, leaving at least 3cm space in between each square. Spread over the ganache and allow it to settle. Top with finely grated Milky Bar and enjoy. Chocolate cake

Ingredients 3 eggs (separated) 2 cups sugar

½ cup oil 1 cup buttermilk 1 ¾ cup self-rising flour

¾ cup cocoa 1 ½ tsp baking powder ½ tsp bicarb

½ cup warm water mixed with 1 heaped tsp strong coffee Method Mix ½ cup boiled water with coffee. Allow to cool; water should be warm and not boiling hot, and set aside.

Separate the eggs and whisk the egg whites until soft peaks, then set aside. In a separate bowl whisk together the egg yolks, sugar, oil and buttermilk until light and fluffy. Add in the warm coffee and the dry ingredients and mix until smooth and lump free.

Lastly, fold in the egg whites and mix until smooth. Bake in a medium rectangle oven baking tray, lined with baking paper on 170°C for 20 to 30 minutes or until a toothpick comes out clean. Remove from the oven and allow to cool.