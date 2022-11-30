Hello everyone! Before we head into the festive season and to end off our summer food recipes series, this week I want to focus on summer drinks.

As the temperatures are on the rise, (like the scorcher we had on Monday, yoh!) we also find ourselves lekker thirsty and wanting something cold to cool down. There is niks better than an icy drink on a super-hot day, and the icier the better, so let us start with ice. To build up your ice reserve, start by filling your ysblokkie trays and every now and then empty it into a Ziplock freezer-safe bag and refill as you need.

If you want your ice to look fancy, add in some mint, lemon or berries when filling up the water. It looks so pretty and adds some extra flavour to your water and drinks! Luckily, we are spoiled for choice when it comes to juicy summer fruit.

Next time you see fruit on special, especially the ones that go well in smoothies or mocktails, buy them in bulk, give them a rinse and freeze them until you’re ready to use them. Making smoothies are my favourite way to use up fruit, as smoothies are perfect for breakfast, an on-the-go meal, a refresher after a run or a day out, or even as a healthy vitamin-packed dessert option. This week, I am sharing some lekker cool-me-down recipes thanks to Rhodes Quality Foods for you to enjoy.

Use them as a guide but chop and change the fruits, juices or yoghurts until you find your favourite. Be safe and keep cool! For more recipes or baking and cooking inspiration, visit my website www.sprinklesandspice.co.za or visit my social media platforms on Instagram @sprinklesandspicect or Facebook Sprinkles and Spice by Farzana Kumandan.

Love, your Cooksister! Carrot, Apple, Ginger, and Orange juice Ingredients

1 x 410g can peach halves in syrup, drained 5-10 ml (1-2 tsp) fresh ginger, peeled and finely grated 5 ml (1 tsp) honey

190 ml yoghurt or coconut milk or almond milk Ice cubes for serving Method

Add the peach halves with the syrup in a blender. Add the ginger, honey and yoghurt or almond or coconut milk. Blend until smooth.

Pour the smoothie over the ice cubes and serve. Apple and Ginger Mocktail Ingredients

500 ml (2 cups) ice 500 ml (2 cups) 100% apple fruit juice, chilled 1 lt (4 cups) ginger beer, chilled

Apple slices and mint leaves for serving Method Crush the ice in a food processor and divide it between four cocktail glasses.

Divide the apple fruit juice between the four glasses. Fill the glasses with ginger beer and stir to mix. Decorate with the apple slices and mint before serving.

Apple & Cranberry Juice Floats Ingredients 1 lt. (4 cups) 100% apple and cranberry fruit juice blend

1 lt. (4 cups) lemonade Vanilla ice cream or frozen yoghurt Fresh berries and sprinkles for decorating

Method Pour 250 ml (1 cup) each of the apple and cranberry fruit juice blend into four tall glasses. Fill the remainder of each glass about 2/3 full of lemonade. Add a scoop of vanilla ice cream or frozen yoghurt to each glass, then top with the fresh berries and sprinkles.

Serve immediately. Sparkling fruit crusher Farzana Kumandan

Ingredients 1 lemon, sliced 1 orange, sliced

10 strawberries, rinsed and halved 125 ml (½ cup) green grapes, halved and seeded 125 ml (½ cup) blueberries

Fresh mint leaves 1 lt (4 cups) 100% Red Grapefruit Juice Blend 1 lt (4 cups) 100% Orange 100% Fruit Juice Blend

500 ml (2 cups) sparkling water Method Place the prepared fruit and mint leaves into a large jug.

Add the 100% Red Grapefruit Juice Blend and the 100% Orange Fruit Juice Blend and stir. Pour in the sparkling water. Refrigerate for an hour before serving.

Garnish and serve in clear glasses with fresh mint and fruit. Spinach and orange juice smoothie Ingredients

375 ml (1½ cups) 100% orange fruit juice blend 1 small cucumber, chopped 500 ml (2 cups) fresh spinach, washed

1 large banana 250 ml (1 cup) ice Optional: 10 ml (2 tsp) honey