I hope everyone is well and keeping lekker warm. This week Muslims across the world will be celebrating our second Eid, aka Eid ul Adha.

This Labarang is somewhat calmer for me in terms of prep. Although the day is still determined by the sighting of the new moon at the beginning of the month, this Eid is celebrated on the 10th of Dhul Hijja, giving us enough time to prepare and get our menus sorted. I keep it simple with either a great brunch with all the favourites and skipping lunch or we have something light for breakfast, and then look forward to a fancy spread for lunch.

One dish that always makes its way to our Eid table is a leg of lamb. It’s delicious, but preparing it takes time. If you are roasting your leg the old-school way, you know it has to be watched very closely. You need to keep turning it, making sure it has enough water so the meat does not burn. I usually cook my leg the morning of Eid, but last Labarang with load shedding in the mix, I decided to prepare my leg the night before just to be safe.

I took a try to pressure cook it, until it was soft and tender, and steamed my veg. Once pressure cooked, I allowed my leg to cool completely and placed it in a roasting dish, packed in between my steamed veg. The next day I simply finished it off in my oven.

It saved me so much time, and I got to enjoy a few extra moments with the family and time away from the potte en panne. Whether you are cooking up a storm or eating out, here's wishing you and your family a blessed Eid Mubarak.

Happy cooking and baking! Love, your Cooksister Achaari Chicken

Ingredients 1-2 kg chicken pieces (with bone) ½ cup fried onion

2 tablespoons garlic and ginger or red wet masala 1 tsp coriander powder 1 tsp jeera powder

1 tsp turmeric 1 tsp tandoori spice 2 heaped tablespoons achaar (red pickle masala)

1 tablespoon vinegar Additional Ingredients 3 tablespoons butter

juice of 1 lemon 2 cups yoghurt 4 grated tomatoes

1–2 tablespoons sugar for acidity For garnish: 2 tablespoons extra fried onions

Roast potatoes Freshly chopped coriander and green chilies Method

Marinade the chicken with the fried onion, ginger and garlic, spices, and vinegar for at least an hour or overnight. In a large pot on a medium heat, melt the butter until it foams. Add the marinated chicken and cook until slightly golden.

Add in the lemon, yoghurt, and tomatoes and cook for 30 minutes, on a medium to low heat, uncovered, until the gravy thickens, and the oil comes to the top. Ensure to stir occasionally to avoid burn. Add the sugar, stir, and just before serving garnish with roast potatoes, fried crispy onion, and freshly chopped coriander and slit green chilies.

Banoffee Tarts Cups *For the biscuit cup base Ingredients

250g of soft butter or margarine 1 small egg ½ cup castor sugar

1 tsp vanilla essence 2½ cups sifted flour 1 level tsp baking powder

Method Cream the butter, sugar, egg and vanilla essence until all the sugar is dissolved and butter is light, fluffy and creamy. Add in your flour and baking powder and mix until a soft dough is formed.

Transfer the dough to a glass bowl, cover the dough with clingwrap and rest in the fridge for 45 minutes, until the butter has firmed up. For a stiffer dough you can add some extra flour when rolling out. Roll out the dough on a lightly floured surface and cut out with a large round cookie cutter or use a large glass.

Your dough should be slightly thick and should be lifted up easily. Spray a muffin pan with spray and cook and add in your rounds ensuring the sides are covered. Bake your cups in a preheated oven on 180 degrees for 12 to 15 minutes.

*For the filling Ingredients 2 tins Caramel Treat

5 bananas Lemon juice 250ml fresh cream

5 tablespoons icing sugar 2 flake chocolate bars Method

Add the caramel treat to a large bowl and smooth it out with a spoon. Slice your banana in round rings and dab over some lemon juice to ensure it doesn’t brown. Whip up your fresh cream and icing sugar until soft peaks are formed.

*To assembe Add a thick layer of caramel in your cooled cookie cup. Add a layer of sliced banana.

Pipe or spoon on some fresh cream Lastly crumble on some crushed flake Refrigerate until ready to serve.

Sago Fruit Pudding Ingredients 1 cup sago

1½ litres milk 1 tin Ideal milk 1 large tin dessert cream

1 tin condensed milk 1 large tin fruit cocktail 1 cup strawberries

1 cup mango 2 bananas Method

In a large pot, soak the sago in two cups of water for an hour. Once all water is soaked up by the sago and the sago is doubled in size, add your milk and bring to boil over a low heat, stirring continuously. Allow to cool and add in the tin milk and fruit.

Once completely cold, refrigerate and serve cold. Leg of Lamb Ingredients

1 leg of lamb (2.5kg – 3kg bone in) 4 tablespoons butter 1 head garlic

2 large potatoes 3 carrots 1 large onion

2 bay leaves 2 – 3 tablespoons Sprinkles and Spice Pepper Roast Spice or a tablespoon bbq spice, 1 tablespoon coarse crushed black pepper, 1 tablespoon white pepper Method

Trim the lamb leg of excess fat, rinse, and allow to drain all excess water. Peel and roughly chop all the veg. Poke holes in the leg and insert the garlic pieces. (Keep aside three cloves to add with the veg)

Rub/coat the lamb with Sprinkles and Spice Pepper Roast or replace with bbq spice, black and white pepper. Method for the stove top: On a stove top in a large pot. Add the butter and roughly chopped veg and leg and sear the leg on all sides, on a medium heat until golden brown. Reduce the heat and add two cups of water and cook for two-and-a-half to three hours, turning occasionally and adding water as needed.

Method for the oven: Add the lamb, veg, and butter in a large roasting dish (I use the foil roasting dish) Add in a ¼ cup water and cover with a double layer of heavy-duty foil. Cook on 180 degrees for three hours without opening.

Method for the instant pot: Switch on your pot to sauté on high (press sauté three times) and add the butter. Once melted, add the leg and sear on both sides until slightly brown.

Remove the leg from the instant pot and add in the remaining garlic cloves, potatoes, onions, and carrots. Sauté to release all the flavours, then add two cups of water and bring to a boil. Simmer for two minutes, ensuring you loosen all the spice at the bottom of the pot, deglazing it. This is an important step to avoid food burn! Add the leg back to the instant pot, directly on top of the veg and water. Cancel the sauté function and cook on high pressure for an hour. Natural pressure release for 30 minutes or QPR if you are roasting or reheating it later.

Allow to cool completely. Add your steamed veg and cover until you are ready to serve. To reheat. Preheat the oven at 200 degrees for 15 minutes. Add the leg and veg covered with foil for half an hour. For the gravy:

Remove the excess liquid from the roasting dish, strain, and transfer to a small pot. On a stove top over a low heat, simmer the liquid until it reduces, and it comes to a slow boil. In a cup, mix one to two teaspoons of corn flour to a ¼ cup of cold water and add it to the pan.

Stir until it thickens and stir in a teaspoon butter. Serve on the side or drizzled over the leg. Crayfish Curry Ingredients

2 tablespoons butter 1 onion finely chopped ½ red pepper cubed

5 curry leaves ¼ tsp mustard seeds ¼ tsp (jeera) cumin seeds

2 large cloves garlic finely chopped 1 heaped tsp jeera (cumin) 1 heaped tsp dhania (coriander)

1 heaped tsp tandoori spice 1 level tsp tikka spice ½ tsp garam masala

1 level tsp turmeric ½ tub tomato puree 1 large, grated tomato

2 tablespoons sugar 2 tablespoons double cream yoghurt 1 fresh cream

20 crayfish tails Freshly chopped coriander for garnish Method

Clean, rinse and drain the crayfish of all excess water (refrigerate but allow to drain overnight). In a large pot on a medium heat, add the butter, onions, red pepper, and curry leaves. Once golden brown, add the seeds and garlic.

Add in the spices, tomato, sugar, yoghurt, and cream. Cover and cook for five minutes stirring occasionally. Add in the crayfish and simmer for 15 to 20 minutes depending on the size and until the crayfish is cooked.