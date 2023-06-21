Hello everyone! As we head full swing into winter, many of us opt for comfort food but some of us lean towards lekker kos that’s gou-gou to make.

When I look for something quick to make, I always find myself heading towards the cupboard to grab a blikkie chickpeas. Packed with protein, you can purchase it in its raw form (which I find sometimes takes forever to cook) or pre-cooked and canned ready for you to use in your next meal. It’s easily available at most winkels and this little pea is so versatile, it can be cooked with your favourite meat, replaced as a protein, used in soups, curries, salads and even enjoyed on its own.

One of my favourite ways of enjoying chickpeas is roasted, toasted or air fried. I grab a tin, drain the excess liquid, gooi it in some olive oil and spices and air fry or toast it in a dry pan. It’s crunchy, perfect to snack on, completely guilt-free and addictive.

I use these crunchy peas as a snack, on an open sandwich, a replacement for croutons in soup or even as an extra sprinkle of protein to bulk up a salad. If you prefer dried chickpeas and cooking them yourself, it’s best to soak them the night before, to speed up the cooking process. Another alternative is adding the peas to a pot, covering it with water and bringing it to a boil. Once it boils, turn off the heat, cover with a well-sealed lid and allow to soak for at least four hours. It then cooks much quicker, saving you time, money and krag!

This week I am sharing my favourite chickpea recipes for you to enjoy. Make some, it’s very lekker! For more recipes or baking and cooking inspiration, visit my website at www.sprinklesandspice.co.za, or visit my social media platforms on Instagram or Facebook @sprinklesandspicect or Sprinkles and Spice by Farzana Kumandan.

Happy cooking! Love, your Cooksister Chicken and chickpea mini bunny chows

Ingredients 4 chicken fillets 3 tablespoons butter

1 onion finely chopped 1 tablespoon garlic and ginger 1½ tsp fine cumin (jeera)

2 tsp fine fennel (barishap) ½ tsp coriander (danya powder/koljana) 1 tsp turmeric

1 tablespoon tandoori spice 2 grated tomatoes 1 tin chickpeas

Method Braise the onion in butter until golden brown. Add the chicken, garlic and ginger, spices and braise for a minute.

Add the tomato, half a cup of water and cook on a medium heat for 30 minutes or until the masala has thickened. Always ensure you have enough water in your pot and your curry does not dry out, add little bits of water at a time. Once the masala is thick, add in the drained and washed chickpeas.

Cook for five minutes on a low heat. Add in your mini loafs of rolls. Garnish with fresh coriander and a side of veg or kachumber slai. Roasted Brinjal and Chickpeas in Tomato

Ingredients 2 tablespoons olive oil 1 onion finely chopped

1 brinjal cut in cubes 1 chilli ¼ tsp cumin seeds

1 clove garlic 2 grated tomato 1 cup water

A dash of lemon juice 1 tsp sugar 1 tin chickpeas rinsed and drained

Salt to taste Finely chopped up coriander Method

Braise the onion in olive oil until the tips of the onion start to turn brown. Add in the chilli, cumin seeds and garlic. Braise until the seeds pop and flavours infuse.

Add the brinjal, spices, lemon juice, tomato, sugar, water and salt. Reduce heat and simmer until the tomato is thick and pulpy (simmer for approximately 15 minutes). Add the chickpeas and serve with a squeeze for lemon, coriander and rubies.

Air fried chickpeas Ingredients 1 tin chickpeas, drained and rinsed

1 heaped tablespoon Mexican chilli spice or your favourite seasoning ½ teaspoon garlic flakes A generous pinch of salt

1 tablespoon olive oil Method In a large bowl add the chickpeas, spices and olive oil

Stir with a spoon to ensure all the chickpeas are coated well Air fry for 12 minutes on 200°C (I paused after six minutes to give the basket a shake)

After 12 minutes allow to cool for a few minutes with the basket open. Crunchy green bean, chickpea & beetroot salad Ingredients

500g green beans, trimmed and rinsed 2 tablespoons butter 1 tablespoon garlic and herb spice

Freshly cooked beetroot 1 tin chickpeas drained. Green olives

Feta ¼ cup walnuts ¼ red pepper cubes

Fresh coriander Method In a dry pan, over a medium heat, toast your walnuts until slightly brown and set the nuts aside.

In the same pan stir fry the green beans in the butter and garlic and herb spice fo five minutes, until all the excess liquid has dried out completely. The beans should be cooked but still crunchy. Sprinkle some olive oil over the chickpeas and beets, coat well and grill or air fry on 200°C for 10 to 15 minutes (I packed them next to each other).

To assemble: On a large platter or deep bowl add the green beans and beets, add the olives, chickpeas and red pepper. Top with crumbled feta, toasted walnuts and chopped fresh coriander. Season with salt and pepper.

The garlic and herb spice has enough flavour for me but if you after a fresh intense zesty flavour season with olive oil, fresh lemon juice and some freshly grated lemon juice. Butternut and chickpea soup Ingredients

1 tin chickpeas (rinsed and drained) 1 large butternut (save some seeds) 1 onion

1 carrot 1 large, sweet potato ½ red pepper

Handful celery and parsley 2 cloves garlic 2 tablespoons butter

1 tsp brown sugar 1 tsp cinnamon 1 tsp BBQ or cajun chicken spice

1 teaspoon white pepper 1 cup fresh cream (added last) Crushed chillies for garnish

Method Peel rinse and roughly chop up all the veg. In a large pot, on a high heat, add the butter and once melted add all the veg and the chickpeas (save two tablespoons chickpeas aside)

Add in all the spices and braise until fragrant, golden brown and caramelised. You want to roast all the veg to release all the flavours. Close the lid and reduce the heat allowing the veg to steam and sweat for a few minutes. Top with water and cook until all the veg is soft. Once soft, liquidise or use a stick blender and blend.