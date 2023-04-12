Hello Everyone, I hope everyone is well-rested after the long weekend, and I hope it was filled with lots of memories and lekker kos!

For us it was a relaxing, chilled time, but this weekend coming will be far from relaxed! Muslims are observing the last 10 days of Ramadaan, and as we head closer to Eid, the hustle and bustle of prepping begins. Biscuits, snacks and sweet treats can be prepped, made and stored in advance so it is ready for you on Eid morning.

Making biscuits is always the task I tackle first as I find this takes the longest time. This year, however, might be a bit challenging with all the load shedding happening, so remember to check your schedule and plan your baking times around it. Luckily, biscuit dough can stand before baking or even be kept in the fridge, so making your dough early is always a good idea.

If by chance Eskom catches you by surprise, remember if your power goes off mid-baking, turn off the oven and keep the oven door closed to retain the heat and let the biscuits keep baking. You will be surprised how lekker it turns out. Another one of my favourite treats for Eid are my nut trail mix and my chips chevra. These ingredients can be swapped around to suit your budget (just keep the quantity ratio the same) and they are perfect as a snack on your Eid table, and they make pretty awesome Eid gifts too.

For more recipes or baking and cooking inspiration, visit my website www.sprinklesandspice.co.za or visit my social media platforms on Instagram or Facebook @sprinklesandspicect or Sprinkles and Spice by Farzana Kumandan. Good Luck with all the preps and happy cooking and baking. Love, Your Cooksister

Butter Biscuits Ingredients 250g soft butter

¾ cup icing sugar 2¼ cup flour (extra half if needed) 1 tsp vanilla essence

Extra sugar and sprinkles or nuts for the top. Method Cream the butter and icing sugar until pale and fluffy.

For best results, use a stand or hand mixer. Add the vanilla essence and flour. Mix to form a smooth dough. If the dough is sticky, add the extra flour.

Roll into a log, roll in sprinkles or nuts and clingwrap. Freeze for a half hour max. You want the butter to chill.

The dough must be firm and not frozen, to give a cleaner cut. Cut the dough, dip the top into sprinkles. Alternatively roll out the dough and cut out your desired shapes.

Transfer to a baking tray lined with baking paper. Sprinkle sugar over the top of the biscuits and bake at 160°C for 12-15 minutes. Allow to cool and harden on the baking tray and enjoy.

Chocolate biscuits Ingredients 250g soft butter

¾ cup castor sugar 2 cups coconut ½ tsp baking powder

3 Tbs cocoa 2 cups flour Method

Cream the butter and sugar and add all the remaining ingredients to form a soft dough. Roll into small balls and press flat or use a cookie cutter or pipe with a nozzle. Transfer to a baking tray lined with baking paper and bake for 10-15minutes on 170°C in a preheated oven.

Drizzle with chocolate and add flake or crushed peppermint crisp chocolate bits. Coconut and Chocolate Truffles Ingredients

*For the truffles 1 tin condensed milk 3 cups icing sugar.

4 cups coconut *For the topping Melted chocolate.

Nuts or sprinkles. Method In a large bowl add the condensed milk.

Sift the icing sugar and add it to the condensed milk. Mix until well combined and lump free. Add in the coconut and mix well.

Take a teaspoon amount of the dough and make little balls. Allow to dry out and harden for at least an hour. Once firm, dip in melted chocolate and decorate as desired.

Chips Chevra Trail Mix Ingredients 2 x 200g pretzels

1 x 200g pretzel sticks or rounds 1 x145g Buggles (the 3d tornados) 2 x 120g BBQ Big Corn Bites

2 x 120g Tomato Fritos 4 x 120g Sweet Chilli Fritos Screws Use these as a guide but you can add or omit different variants keeping the quality to 14 large packets.

Seasoning ¼ cup Mexican chilli Paaper Bite seasoning (Get this from your local spice shop) 2 tablespoons tandoori spice (Or to taste, or omit if you prefer less of a bite)

½ tsp salt *To bring it together Tempering of oil to release the extra flavour of the spices and seeds

¼ cup oil 1 level tsp dried garlic flakes 11 curry leaves finely chopped.

3 red dried chillies, slit. 4 tsp sesame seeds Method

In a large bowl, add in all the chips. Add in the seasoning and mix well. Divide the chips equally, into 2 large black oven baking trays.

Bake on 100°C for 25 minutes, then swap the trays (top to bottom rack and vice versa) and bake for further 25 minutes on 100°C. For the tempering of the spices: Heat a small pan or pot and add the oil.

Add the garlic, curry leaves, chilli, and sesame seeds and heat through. Once the spices are infused and the seeds and garlic begin to brown and pop, remove from the heat. Pour the oil mixture equally over both trays (the baked chips) and mix well. Return to the oven and leave the door open for the chips to cool and crisp further.

Once completely cooled, store in an airtight glass jar or a container lined with foil. Luxury Nut Trail Mix Ingredients

2 tablespoon coconut oil ½ cup peanuts ½ cup almonds

¼ cup walnuts ¼ cashew nuts A generous pinch of salt

1 teaspoon cinnamon or peri peri spice Method Over a medium heat on a stove top, in a large pot, add the coconut oil.

Once melted, add in the nuts, and mix well to ensure the nuts are well coated. Keep stir frying to ensure the heat is evenly distributed Add a pinch of salt and the cinnamon or peri peri, depending on the flavour of your nuts.