Hello everyone! After all the lekker Mother’s Day spoils of last week, this week I am focusing on recipes that’s close to everyone’s heart – huiskos.

Winter has its own charm and with the cold icy weather comes all the lussies. It’s amazing how a plate of food can bring so much happiness and comfort after a long tiring day. The minute the skies are gloomy we immediately think of a lekker pot sop or a hearty bredie.

Stews or bredies as we know it, is a firm favourite in many Kaapse homes – chicken, beef or lamb, slow cooked to perfection with lekker chunky veggies, with just enough pepper to hit the spot. My favourite part of this kind of food is the brown gravy or sousies, poured over fluffy, white rice or soaked up with a snytjie brood. The key to making the ideal stew, in my opinion, is to first brown, then slowly braise the meat.

Take your time with this step and make sure the meat and onions are bruin gebraai. This enhances the colour and contributes to a rich flavourful taste. When it comes to huiskos, I stalk Feriel Sonday’s Heavenly Bites on Facebook for inspiration.

Her Indian and Cape Malay inspired recipes are quick, easy to follow and use simple ingredients to make delicious food. HONOUR: Feriel Sonday and Farzana A self-taught cook and baker, she shares a variety of Kaapse style dishes, featuring recipes passed down from her mom. I had the honour of recently meeting Feriel at a social foodie event and her warm friendly personality on Facebook also shines through in person.

For more recipes or baking and cooking inspiration, visit my website www.sprinklesandspice.co.za or visit my social media platforms on Instagram or Facebook @sprinklesandspicect or Sprinkles and Spice by Farzana Kumandan. Happy cooking! Lamb Knuckles Baby Cabbage Stew

Ingredients 2 baby cabbages finely chopped or thinly sliced. 10 pieces lamb knuckles

1 onion finely chopped. 4 peppercorns Freshly chopped parsley.

Freshly grounded black pepper and salt to taste sunflower oil 1 green chilli

Method Trim and wash the knuckles. Season with black pepper.

Fry both sides in oil until golden brown. Add the chopped onion and chilli. Add a little water at a time until the knuckles are soft and tender.

Add the shredded baby cabbage and salt to taste. Serve with basmati rice and as a side, home cooked beetroot cut in thick slices. Lamb Knuckles Baby Cabbage Stew Feriel’s Mom’s Lamb Sago Stew

Ingredients 1 cup sago, soaked overnight 500g lamb meat pieces

2 chopped onions 1 teaspoon freshly grated garlic and ginger Freshly chopped parsley

Freshly grounded black pepper and salt to taste Few peppercorns and cloves Method

Braise the onions in oil until soft and golden brown. Add the peppercorns, cloves and ginger and garlic. Stir-fry it quickly and add your clean trimmed meat.

Cook until soft and succulent and add little bits of water if needed. Drain and rinse the sago well. Add to meat and simmer on low heat until the sago is cooked and transparent.

Add salt and pepper to taste and chopped parsley. Feriel’s Mom’s Lamb Sago Stew Carrot lamb stew with peas Ingredients

1 finely chopped onion 20 ml oil and 1 teaspoon butter 1 kg lamb meat (I use leg part)

Sugar to taste 8 large carrots Freshly chopped parsley

Freshly grounded black pepper and salt to taste 4 potatoes cut in cubes Method

Braise onions in butter and oil until golden brown. Add the washed and drained meat and braise until dark brown. Add in the sugar and a cup water and cook meat until succulent and soft.

Add the sliced carrots, potatoes and seasonings, cook until the carrot, potatoes and peas are soft. Add little bits of water as needed. Serve with basmati rice and atchars or onion salads. Carrot lamb stew with peas Butternut Stew

Ingredients 1kg lamb meat pieces 2 large butternuts, cut in cubes.

4 fresh chillies 2 large onions sliced 2 sticks cinnamon

sugar to taste 2 tablespoons butter Freshly chopped parsley

Freshly grounded black pepper and salt to taste Method Braise the onions in oil until golden brown.

Add the butter, stick cinnamon and washed and drained meat. Add sugar to taste and all the seasonings. Add cubed butternut and cook until soft.

Needed Add little bits of water as needed. Serve with basmati rice.

Butternut Stew Beef Vegetable Soup Ingredients 200g cooked beef

500g split peas 100ml barley 5 large carrots

2 leeks 2 red onions Soup celery & parsley

1 sweet potato Freshly grounded black pepper and salt to taste Method

Cook the beef with a few whole cloves and the all spice and set aside. Wash and rinse the split peas and barley until the water is clear. Drain and set aside. Peel and finely chop all the veggies.

Add all ingredients to a large pot and top up with water. Add salt and black pepper to taste. Cook until grains are soft and add water if needed.

If you prefer a smooth soup blend with a hand blender. Add the cooked beef. Serve with ciabatta bread or whole wheat seeded brown bread.

Beef Vegetable Soup Spicy Chicken Curry Ingredients 1kg skinless, boneless chicken thighs, cut into chunks or chicken pieces

2 teaspoons curry powder 1 teaspoon garam masala Salt to taste

2 onions, chopped 1 tablespoon grated garlic 1 teaspoon grated fresh ginger root.

1 teaspoon mild chilli powder 1 teaspoon turmeric 1 teaspoon Durban masala

1 teaspoon jeera and coriander (koljana) 2 teaspoons mother-in-law spice 2 tablespoons water

5 teaspoons oil 2 tomatoes, grated 1 cup water

5 potatoes, cut in half Method Rub the chicken with curry powder, garam masala, salt. Cover and set aside.

Place onion, garlic, ginger, mix above spices with two tablespoons of water and blend into a smooth paste. Heat the oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Cook and stir onion mixture until darkened for about seven minutes.

Spicy Chicken Curry Stir in the chicken and potatoes and cook for three to four minutes, then add tomatoes. Stir in a cup of water and bring the curry to a boil. Cover and reduce heat to low and cook until the chicken and potatoes are soft, stirring occasionally.