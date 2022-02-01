Adele has reportedly postponed her much-anticipated Las Vegas shows because of dramas with her boyfriend Rich Paul.

And the 33-year-old singer has been staying at the 40-year-old sports agent’s mansion to try and patch things up.

A source told The Sun newspaper: “Adele is staying at Rich’s house in Beverly Hills just trying to fix their relationship because things have become strained.

“They barely saw each other at the beginning of the month because he was away for work and she was trying to focus on the Vegas show.

“She was upset he couldn’t be there with her when things started falling apart with the residency and it made things difficult for them both.”

It was said to be a “very emotional and stressful time for her”.

It was reported in the New York Daily News that the mother of one called off her Caesars Palace “Weekends With Adele” residency less than a day before last Friday’s scheduled debut show because of issues with her berk.

“There’s trouble in paradise,” reported the paper, with a source saying, “That’s why she can't perform.”

Sources close to Adele claim that she has been crying through rehearsals and interrupting them to phone Paul.

Her residency was initially supposed to open last week, with performances scheduled to run through April.

An emotional Adele gave fans several reasons why she had to push back the residency.

“My show ain’t ready,” she said last week.

“... But we’ve been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and Covid.”

Prior to news of her relationship issues, it was also reported that the delays were down to the singer being unhappy with the set design, particularly over a swimming pool erected in the middle of the stage.

o.za