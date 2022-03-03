Rihanna is making pregnancy look sexy.

The singer and lingerie tycoon is making no secret of the fact that she is met die lyf, and wore her raciest maternity look to date as she attended the Dior Paris Fashion Week Show this week.

The mom-to-be continued to push style boundaries in sheer mesh négligée from new season Dior to the designer’s Womenswear Fall/Winter 2022/2023 showcase.

The 33-year-old, who announced she is expecting her first child with A$AP Rocky last month, showed off her baby bump as she arrived to take her seat in the front row.

EXPECTING FIRST KID: With A$AP Rocky

Riri wore a black lace bra and thong underneath the mesh midi-dress and used a leather trench to cover her behind.

She completed the look with shiny knee-high boots, silver chain jewellery.

Rihanna recently revealed she is on a mission to portray pregnant women as sexy.

She told Refinery29: “Right now I’m really into pushing the idea of sexy.

“When women get pregnant, society tends to make it feel like you hide, hide your sexy, and that you're not sexy right now [but] you’ll get back there and I don’t believe in that s***.

“So I’m trying stuff that I might not have even had the confidence to try before I was pregnant.

“The strappiest, the thinnest, and the more cut-outs the better for me.”

She went on to say she hopes her Savage x Fenty lingerie line allows all of her customers to feel sexy, revealing it was important to her that no one feels excluded.

