Stiek uit at the Cape Town Stadium over the weekend (Friday to Sunday) for the Redbull BC One breakdancing battles. The top 24 finalists will go head to head but there can only be one winner. Register on redbull.co.za/bcone to get your FREE ticket to the events. Other all star international breakers that will be showcasing the best of breaking include Tawfiq, Alvin, Darkhero, Kid Mario and B-Boy Yuki.

Friday at Caravelle Sports Bar, it’s Shannon’s Birthday Bottle Party. R50 Entry Fee with or without a bottle and one Bottle per person, R50 Corkage for extra bottle DJS Moneymaker, Aamier, Drizzy and Leroy. Doors open at 7pm. End off the weekend with a Karaoke Night with DJ Drizzy on the decks. Entry is free before 8pm and R20 after. Doors open at 7pm. On Saturday at Utopia Cafe in Ottery, The Jazz Yard Academy presents an Evening of Jazz featuring Candice Thornton, Curtley and Friends. The Cool Sounds Band will also show off their lekker langarm and vastrap jol music. Entry is R50.