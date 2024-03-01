Cape Town’s longest-running community event, the Southern Mail Wynberg Family Festival, returns with a bang this weekend and will take place from Friday to Sunday at Maynardville Park in Wynberg. Get ready for a weekend of family fun featuring live music, carnival rides, delicious food and treats, and over 100 stalls selling alles wat mal is.

With popular rides such as the scrambler, the carousel, bumper cars and the Ferris wheel, thrillseekers will be right at home. Bringing the vibes is a stellar line-up of local artists, including Jarrad Ricketts, Amy Jones, Mark Haze, Sons of Salessie, Berry Trytsman and DJ Ashton Parenzee. Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security, Alderman JP Smith says in December, the council approved a new three-year agreement for the City to sponsor the Wynberg Family Festival until 2026.

Smith says: "This represents our commitment to supporting local events, specifically those that contribute to the economy in communities across the city. Cape Town's longest running community event, the Southern Mail Wynberg Family Festival, returns with a bang this weekend and will take place from Friday to Sunday at Maynardville Park in Wynberg. "Not only is this event fun for the whole family, this festival has the potential for growth and we believe our support over the next three years will contribute to the event organisers' ambitions to increase attendance numbers to 25 000." "For decades, the festival has been a platform for local traders, suppliers, artists and organisations to make a living and promote their businesses."

Tickets are available at Computicket at R80 for adults, and R60 for pensioners and kids under 13. As part of the event’s corporate social investment initiative, it will sponsor and host the Heinz Park Primary School’s annual prom. Strive Autism Learning Centre is also a beneficiary of this year’s festival. The festival kicks off on Friday from 4pm to 11pm and gates open at 11am on Saturday and Sunday.