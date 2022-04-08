The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has expedited Will Smith’s disciplinary hearing and the actor will face the music today.

The 53-year-old actor – who resigned from the Academy after smacking Chris Rock at the Oscars – was originally set to have his hearing on April 18.

In a memo sent by academy president David Rubin – which has been obtained by People – it’s been confirmed that the process has been brought forward in light of Will’s resignation.

Rubin said: “It is in the best interest of all involved for this to be handled in a timely fashion.”

The Academy had announced plans to launch a formal review into Will’s behaviour after he klapped comedian Rock for making gat of his wife Jada’s alopecia hair condition.

The statement read: "We have officially started a formal review around the incident and will explore further action and consequences in accordance with our Bylaws, Standards of Conduct and California law.“

However, Will – who won the Best Actor award for King Richard – subsequently resigned from the academy and apologised.

He said in a statement: “I have directly responded to the Academy’s disciplinary hearing, and I will fully accept any and all consequences...

“The list of those I have hurt is long and includes Chris, his family, many of my dear friends and loved ones, all those in attendance, and global audiences at home.

“... I deprived other nominees and winners of their opportunity to celebrate and be celebrated for their extraordinary work...”

