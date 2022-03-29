Will Smith has issued an apology to Chris Rock - and the world - after the Oscar-winning actor infamously klapped the comedian through his bek during Sunday’s Academy Awards.

The King Richard star wanted to “publicly apologise” to 57-year-old Chris after he jumped on stage to moer him for making a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett-Smith’s alopecia.

And then repeatedly shouting, “keep my wife’s name out of your f***ing mouth!” on live international TV.

OUT OF LINE: Chris and Will on stage at the Oscar Awards. Picture: REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Will, 53, said on Instagram on Tuesday: “Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behaviour at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable.

“Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally.”

“I would like to publicly apologise to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong.

“I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness.”

Will - who went on to win Best Actor minutes later - extended his regrets: “I would also like to apologise to the Academy, the producers of the show, all the attendees and everyone watching around the world.

“I would like to apologise to the Williams Family and my King Richard Family. I deeply regret that my behaviour has stained what has been an otherwise gorgeous journey for all of us.

Will concluded his statement by declaring himself “a work in progress”.

Meanwhile, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences said it “condemns the actions of Mr Smith”, who could face a disciplinary action or sanction.

“We have officially started a formal review around the incident and will explore further action and consequences in accordance with our Bylaws, Standards of Conduct and California law,” the academy said.

In his acceptance speech, Will seemed to defend his meltdown by channelling his award-winning role.

“Richard Williams was a fierce defender of his family,” he said.

But the father of tennis champion sisters Venus and Serena Williams distanced himself from the actor who plays him.

Speaking through his son and spokesman Chavoita LeSane, Richard Williams told NBC News: “We don’t know all the details of what happened, but we don’t condone anyone hitting anyone else unless it’s in self-defence.”

Chris has not responded to Will yet, but the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed he has declined to press charges.

[email protected]