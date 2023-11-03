The Springboks have not just won the Rugby World Cup, they’ve the hearts of all South Africans. None more so than that of six-year-old Desmond Koolen, who was the lucky recipient of a winners’ gold medal, generously gifted by winger Cheslin Kolbe.

This week, the laaitie’s dream came true when he was invited to attend an event at MultiChoice, where the Boks were in attendance to show off the Webb Ellis Cup. SuperSport took to Instagram to post a video of Desmond addressing his hero. In the clip, he says: “Cheslin Kolbe. You’re my favourite because you inspire me. So that’s why I want to be a pocket rocket just like you.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by JacaBreakfast (@jacabreakfast) The crowd applauds, as Kolbe gets up from his seat and onto the stage to give Desmond a hug. Then, without hesitation, Kolbe hands over his medal to the laaitie and returns to his seat.

Later, Adele Koolen, the little boy’s mom, took to Instagram, writing: “And just like that a dream became a reality! “Today with the help of a village, Desi not only got to meet his heroes, he got to address them!” She added to her son’s 23 000 followers: “I am in awe of you my boy! You took to the stage and spoke in front of at least 5000 people. Not a nerve in sight!