Award-winning singer Kelly Khumalo says she’s been receiving death threats since the day her then-boyfriend Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa, was murdered in 2014. Meyiwa was shot and killed at Khumalo’s Vosloorus home on October 26 2014.

Speaking to eNCA’s Slindelo Masikane before the premiere of the third season of her reality show Life With Kelly Khumalo, she said she and her family had constantly received death threats. “I've had my life threatened. I’ve had my family threatened, not once but multiple times, and I feel like the law is not coming into place to protect and make me feel like you know it is within my right to have protection, not only for myself but also for my family,” Khumalo said. She has been the target of online harassment with people attacking her every chance they get.

Khumalo, who had maintained her innocence, insisted she’s waiting for her day in court to give her side of the story. “I’m one of the people that need to say something but however, the public does not understand the court proceedings. I cannot just get on TV and speak.” For some, including the counsel for four of the five men arrested for the murder of the Meyiwa, advocate Malesela Teffo has accused Khumalo of killing her footballer boyfriend.

“I put it to you Mr Mosia that a witness, not just a witness but an eyewitness will testify that Senzo R Meyiwa was allegedly shot by Nonhlanhla Kelly Khumalo by mistake, as it is alleged,” Teffo said during his cross-examining of police forensic expert Sergeant Thabo Mosia, in June. “The same eyewitness will further testify that the firearm used to shoot Senzo Robert Meyiwa by Kelly Khumalo came with Longwe Twala and the firearm is a revolver,” he said. Watch the full interview below.

In an exclusive interview with IOL Lifestyle sister publication Saturday Star, Khumalo addressed the people who believed she murdered Meyiwa. “All I see is broken people who find pleasure in breaking others. I pray for their healing. It must be really sad to be in their position. I’m sending them love and light. “I’m a child of God and my ancestors. I will always be protected. They can continue to hate that I’m still here and be very comfortable in that position because I’m still going to be around for a very long time.”

Life With Kelly Khumalo season 3 debuts on Showmax on Tuesday, July 5. Season 3 picks up in April, with #KellyKhumalo trending on Twitter again, with the release of a true-crime documentary series about the death of Senzo Meyiwa and his trial about to start. As she says in the trailer, “They hate the fact that I am the one who did not die that day.”