Jim Carrey says he would have sued Will Smith for $200 million if he got slapped like Chris Rock at the Oscars.

Speaking to CBS News’ Gayle King, he said: “I’d have announced this morning that I was suing Will for $200 million.

“Because that video’s gonna be there forever. It’s gonna be ubiquitous. That insult is gonna last a very long time.”

The Mask star, 60, added that he was disgusted by the audience’s response, later applauding Smith, 53, who the Best Actor Oscar.

“I was sickened by the standing ovation,” he said. “I felt like Hollywood is just spineless en masse. And it really felt like this is a really clear indication that we’re not the cool club anymore.”

Carrey believes Rock, 57, has chosen not to press charges because “he doesn’t want the hassle”.

He also thinks Smith could have reacted differently to the joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaven head.

“If you wanna yell from the audience and disapprove… say something on Twitter or whatever,” he said.

“You do not have the right to walk up on stage and smack somebody in the face because they said words.”

While Gayle, 67, agreed Jim’s sentiment, she said she felt the situation “escalated to that level.”

“It didn’t escalate. It came out of nowhere because Will has something going on inside him that’s frustrated.

“I don’t have anything against Will Smith. He’s done great things, but that was not a good moment.”

