Singer Garth Taylor proposed to his girlfriend while performing at a show in front of a stunned live audience at the weekend. The Joburg singer is famous for his original songs Why and Only With You and is a firm favourite on the Cape Flats where mense like to jazz to his numbers.

On Saturday, Garth was performing at the Houw Hoek Hotel in Grabouw, where Mujahid George’s 25 Years Celebration in Music concert was hosted. He said his last song was an original he had written a few years ago, but never performed until he had met “the one”. Garth’s proposal to mom of two Tracy Spanjaard was filmed and posted on Facebook where it was viewed about 5 000 times.

JOY: Garth Taylor and Tracy Spanjaard Garth told the Daily Voice that he surprised his 39-year-old girlfriend who had no idea what was coming. “I wanted to make it really special for her, knowing how music touches her soul. We actually met through music, so I figured what better way but to sing my own proposal song to her at a show. It’s called Take My Name. “I wrote it years ago but never wanted to sing it or release it until I met Tracy.

“It was the last song of my performance, luckily, because I knew I would cry happy tears and once I do that then I’m finished singing.” The couple are planning to move to Cape Town and wed here in October. Garth says he is also becoming an instant daddy: “She has the two most beautiful daughters who I love very much. They call me dad.”

Mujahid says the moment was special for everyone and Garth floused them lekker. “The highlight of the event was Garth who proposed to his now fiancée Tracy,” he says. “The couple spent the weekend in Cape Town for Garth’s performance and on the night, Garth asked people to take out their phones ‘to record that he is writing a song for Mujahid and that it will be released on the 11 June’.