She has cute chubby cheeks and a smile that will brighten up your day. A face that one simply cannot say no to.

So when she asks her mom to buy her a cat, Mzansi feels for the little one when her mom tells her 'no’ Her mom, who often posts TikTok videos of her daughter Bohlale and son Thato, took to the app to share another moment in their lives. This time mom shows little Bohlale asking her to buy her a cat.

“Can I have a cat?” the little girl asks her mom. To make sure she heard correctly the mom asks her: “Like you want a cat? A living cat? Like a meow meow cat?” She then gives her mom a big smile and nods her head.

Unfazed by her cuteness, her mom tells her that she’s not going to fall for her smile. “Mommy is allergic to cats,” she tells Bohlale. Immediately her face changes as she drops her head and starts to cry.

In an attempt to make things better and to stop her from crying, the mom caves and tell her that she will buy her the cat. She does however add that she will buy her the cat when she’s 18! This soothes the little who then continues to read her book.

"Ahh mummy please buy the cat, I've never seen the sweet baby cry," responded one viewer.