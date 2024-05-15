Known for his bubbly personality, luscious locks and stylish wardrobe, Dylan Majavie is now taking the bold step of competing in the annual Mr South Africa pageant. The 29-year-old Mitchells Plain ou is mostly known for his on-air personality on The Switch Up on Fridays and Saturdays, 10pm-1am, on Heart FM.

But now the actor, singer and model has his eye on the crown, with the aim of breaking barriers. Dylan says: “Mr South Africa is no longer about the good looks, the beauty features or the Ken-like image, I'm here to prove that I am the modern man and I boast a variety of unique qualities. Bubbly: Catch Majavie on Heart FM. Picture: supplied “So I feel more secure and more confident in myself to be able to take on this journey and be on this platform because now I have a story to tell. I want to share my story and help others.

“I was in pageantry before, I won Mr Diversity 2022 and it prepared me for Mr South Africa. Every platform brings different people, personalities and structures, but I’m ready to take on the challenge.” Majavie, who identifies as a queer man, adds: “This deep affection for South Africa, a country rich in diversity and promise, is fundamental to my identity. “I am naturally a strong proponent of creating inclusive environments where everyone may succeed because I believe that every person, regardless of background, deserves to be seen, heard, and given the chance to flourish.

“I am not the first queer man to enter this pageant, but its comforting to know that queer men have walked this road before me.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by D Y L A N M A J A V I E (@majavie_d) With regards to his music, Majavie has gone from promoting artists to becoming one himself with the release of his first single ‘Touched by Love’. The soulful ballad is the first track on his soon-to-be-released album and has already created a buzz.

Dylan adds: “This is my first single which I officially released in November, the music video was released in March and has been one of my greatest accomplishments. “This song is about healthy love, the love I experience with my partner, and how love makes me feel. “This song aims to give the listener that warm fuzzy feeling love can give you.”