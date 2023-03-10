Cape Town’s sweetheart Keegan-Lee Croy aka Apple has gone from being a beauty queen to a Temple Girl. The teenager has been loving it up with her equally famous berk Mr Areveerend on social media.

Apple, 15, has been dating Terriano Duimpies, 18, from The Temple Boys for four months. DIS `N TEMPLE DING: Apple and Terriano. The beauty queen is no stranger to fame and currently holds nearly 50 pageant titles, including Miss Pre-Teen SA, Miss Teen South Africa in 2020, and also took the crown for Miss Emperor and Empress SA 2020. Speaking to the Daily Voice on Thursday after arriving home from her after school activities, Apple said she and Terriano met through mutual friends years ago before losing contact.

TITLE: Model. “Last year in October my family booked the Temple Boys for an event and that is where we started communicating again,” the cute teen says. But being Cape Town’s latest “power couple” comes with challenges. “We face a lot of challenges but we find a way to work things out because in the beginning people would assume that I am with him because he’s a Temple Boy and other’s said he’s with me because I am a model but it’s not like that.”

OULIK: The ‘power couple’. Her ouma Daphne Croy says Terriano is very respectable and like a gentleman first asked for permission to date Apple. “He is very well-mannered and you can see he was raised very well, nog daai old school. “He came to sit and ask for permission to date but they know the rules.

“Whenever they (Temple Boys) have events, he will always ask if he can take her with and he brings her home again. “When he comes to my house, he is a normal young man, he greets and that’s what I like about him.” Terriano, who is matric at Ravensmead High School, said his ouma taught him his good manners, adding that Apple is definitely a keeper.

"I believe that's one of the morals my granny taught me. "We spend a lot of time together because I believe effort is key." Apple, who is in Grade 11 at Mount View High School, says haters making up fake social media accounts in her name are making their life difficult.