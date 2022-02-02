Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are pregnant!

The singer proudly showed off her bump when they went for a walk in the rapper’s hometown of Harlem in New York City.

Riri, 33, wore a pink vintage Chanel coat, which she wore open from just below her breasts, showing off a several-months-along belly.

She accessorised with a large bejewelled body chain that hung over her bump.

The happy pair were photographed walking around together, with Rocky, 33, throwing his arm around Rihanna’s shoulders and kissing her head.

Riri’s toppie Ronald Fenty is “over the moon” at the news.

The 68-year-old told Page Six: “I’m so happy that I jumped for joy.

“I’m still so excited.

“Rihanna always said that she wanted children, she loves kids.

“She always takes care of her cousins’ kids… she’s going to be a good mom.”

A source close to the couple revealed their joy with People magazine.

“Having a baby is something she was never focused on, but being with Rocky opened her up to the idea.

“She couldn’t be happier and is so excited to be a mom,” the source claimed.

“She’s loving all the changes to her body during pregnancy and has always celebrated pregnant women in her runway shows for Fenty.

“...They happen to be famous but they’re just the cutest, giddiest young couple that’s expecting kids.”

The rapper has been the perfect dad-to-be so far and has been spoiling the cosmetics and lingerie mogul.

“He’s over-the-top romantic and sends her rooms full of flowers.

She’s never felt this way before and this relationship has changed her.”

