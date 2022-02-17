Somizi Mhlongo will return to a new-look judging panel on Idols SA when its 18th season airs later this year.

The TV star will be joined by musicians Thembi Seete and JR Bogopa, who replace Unathi Nkayi and Randall Abrahams whose contracts were not renewed.

Taking to Instagram this week, Somizi, 49, announced his return and thanked fans for their support.

“Be still for I am God… I am someone because of all your prayers,” said the star in a caption for an image of himself and the new judges.

In August last year, Somizi was shown the door after allegations of abuse were levelled against him by his estranged husband Mohale Motaung.

Thembi, 44, an actress and former member of pop group Boom Shaka, is no stranger to the judge’s chair – she was a guest judge in season 17.

Local fans will also be familiar with rapper and businessman JR, 34, whose claim to fame was the club hit Show Dem (Make the circle bigger).

In January this year, Mzansi Magic announced Unathi and Randall’s shock exit.

Randall, 52, had been a judge on the show since it debuted 17 years ago, while Unathi, 43 was part of the production for 10 seasons.

Unathi announced her exit in a lengthy Instagram post.

“Oh man! Thank you for your love South Africa and our beautiful continent of Africa. Please allow me to honour you. You have been kind, loving and deeply invested,” she said.

“To every contestant who stood in front of us. From the ones brave enough to share with us their hopes. I don’t take lightly the act of doing that for the world to see. An honour I will always hold. Thank you for trusting me as one of your judges.”

Randall was grateful for 20 “amazing” years on the show.

“I would like to thank everyone involved in Idols including the production company and the channel for the fantastic opportunity to be involved in Mzansi’s most successful television talent search.

“It has been an amazing two-decade run during which I’ve had the pleasure of experiencing performances by a host of extremely talented contestants.

“Most especially, I would like to thank the public for watching. I trust they’ve enjoyed every moment as much as I have.”

[email protected]