The annual South African International Tattoo Convention (SAITC) is back for another run, and this time more than 120 tattoo artists from around the globe are set to dazzle the crowds. This year the convention will be taking place from March 29 to March 31 at The Lookout, at the V&A Waterfront.

Founder Waldo Del Rocca says the art of tattooing has progressed in leaps and bounds over recent years and with a surge in popularity, tattoo art has reached new heights. “We began this event six years ago to bring the world’s best tattoo artists to South Africa, and now it has grown into a much bigger event that reflects on the evolution of tattooing, citing its remarkable advancement and ever-growing popularity.” This year, they will host more than twenty gifted artists, who will travel to South Africa to participate in the convention and whilst here, cement the city as a premier cultural destination and hub.

Del Rocca says: “The convention will boast a lineup comprising seventy percent international talent alongside thirty percent local artists. The SAITC is a highly curated event and is recognised as one of the best tattoo artist showcases in the world. It’s the only one of its kind in Africa. “Over the convention weekend, we’ll host food trucks, live bands, coffee roasters, chocolatiers, and more.” And he says after three days of tattooing, the fun continues.