Rihanna’s boyfriend A$AP Rocky has been released on $550 000 (about R8.3 million) bail after he was arrested in connection with a shooting.

The 33-year-old rapper – whose real name is Rakim Mayers – was busted by police when his private plane flew into Los Angeles International Airport on Wednesday.

Rocky’s attorney, Alan Jackson, confirmed his client had been arrested by Los Angeles police in relation to an alleged incident that took place on November 6, 2021.

The victim reportedly told cops the Praise the Lord hitmaker was walking with two others in the street when Rocky approached him with a handgun.

The unnamed victim alleged the rapper shot at him three or four times and one of the bullets had grazed his left hand.

According to ET Canada, Rocky was released at 3.27pm on Thursday after posting bail.

A Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson told the outlet: “Yes, he was released.”

The LAPD HAS since issued a statement, which confirmed Robbery-Homicide Division Detectives had arrested Rocky for an alleged assault with a deadly weapon.

It read: “On November 6, 2021, around 10.15pm, an argument between two acquaintances occurred in the area of Selma Avenue and Argyle Avenue, in the Hollywood Area.

“The argument escalated and resulted in the suspect firing a handgun at the victim.

“The victim sustained a minor injury from the incident and later sought his medical treatment.

“Following the shooting, the suspect and two additional males fled the area on foot.”

Rocky had been in Barbados with his pregnant girlfriend Rihanna, but it is unclear if the songstress was with him when he returned to the US before his arrest.

The couple's relationship has been under scrutiny in recent weeks following allegations the rapper had been jolling with shoe designer Amina Muaddi.

However, Amina has slammed the speculation as “vile” and expressed her “respect and affection” for both Rihanna and Rocky, who she has worked with before.

Neither Rihanna nor Rocky have spoken publicly about the arrest yet, but a source revealed that the Diamonds hitmaker is shocked.

The insider said: “This drama is the last thing Rihanna needs right now.

“She wants to be mellow, relaxed and focused on the arrival of her baby – not stressing out.”

“This arrest was not something they saw coming.”

