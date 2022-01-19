Rihanna has found the perfect model to promote her lingerie label - herself.

The singer and business woman has shared some red-hot images for her latest Savage X Fenty range.

The 33-year-old unveiled a new commercial for her Valentine’s Day collection, asking fans in the caption: “Write me a love letter baby #XXSAVAGEX.”

Sharing a video and images with her 117 million followers on Instagram, the Barbadian star looked stunning as she struck a series of sexy poses.

Scrolled over the pictures are the words: “Valentine fine, roses are red, violets are blue, it’s time to slip into something sexy.”

In earlier shots posted to her account, the Diamonds hitmaker promoted her Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Heat lip luminizer and held it to her mouth as if the bottle was a cigarette.

STRIKE A POSE: Rihanna in the SavageXFenty ad

The account described the luminizer and plumper as the “FIRST EVER” collaboration between Rihanna’s lingerie brand and her Fenty Beauty company.

Rihanna launched her multi-million dollar Savage X Fenty brand in 2018 to provide more inclusive sizing and colours.

So far, the brand has increased in popularity with online-only sales, but the songstress is planning to increase the brand’s profile by opening five new brick-and-mortar stores in 2022.

Earlier this month, the brand announced upcoming store openings in Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Houston, Philadelphia and Washington DC, though the opening dates haven't yet been announced.

When Rihanna isn’t busy managing her fashion and cosmetics empire, she’s been spending time on both the West and East Coast with her boyfriend ASAP Rocky.

