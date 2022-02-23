*This story has been updated

South African rapper and trendsetter Riky Rick, has died aged 34.

Reports abounded on Wednesday that the musician, real name Rikhado Muziwendlovu Makhado, had hanged himself in his north Johannesburg home and died on his way to hospital on in the early hours of the morning.

However, the cause of death has not been confirmed, and family of Riky, who suffered from depression and previously battled drug addiction, have asked for privacy.

The family released a statement on Wednesday confirming his death.

The statement read: “The family of South African artist Riky Rick with profound sadness this afternoon confirmed his untimely passing.

“Son, husband, father, brother and uncle, Riky ‘Ricky’ Makhado (34) sadly passed away in the early hours of this morning (23rd February) in Johannesburg.

“Affectionately known as Riky Rick across the globe, he was deeply loved by his family, friends and the entire entertainment industry.

“His love for family, friends and community is well known. Riky’s nurturing and developing of young musical talent is well documented, and will forever be remembered.

“He leaves behind his wife, two children, his mother and five siblings.

“The Makhado family humbly request privacy as they go through this extremely difficult period of grieving. The family has not appointed a spokesperson at this point and they ask that you please keep them in your prayers.

“The family are also deeply thankful for and appreciates the countless messages of love and support received, These are felt deeply.”

Details of the funeral and memorial will be confirmed at a later stage.

At 3.20am on the morning of his death, Riky tweeted the cryptic message: “I’ll return a stronger man. This land is still my home.”

He leaves behind a son Maik, 8, and was stepdad to Bianca’s daughter Jordan, 11, from a previous relationship.

Riky burst on the local music scene with his debut album Family Values, released in 2015, which spawned hits such as Sondela, Amantombazane and Boss Zonke and was certified platinum.

He started his own label Cotton Club Records and also launched Cotton Fest, which is set to make its return this year following a one-year break due to the pandemic.

Riky was also lauded as a fashion icon for his dress sense, gracing the cover of GQ South Africa, Grazia and many more.

In 2019, he announced his partnership with Cognac brand Remy Martin, for which he had been a brand ambassador.

He was also one of the judges on Season 3 of The Voice SA.

Former contestant, Keanu Harker, who was on Team Riky on the show, told the Daily Voice he is “shattered”.

“This hits really hard, and I’m shattered. Not only because of how it happened, but also because he was always the one smiling and encouraging and motivating. In the short time I spent with him, he changed my life so much with his wisdom and actions.

“A true leader, pioneer and inspiration to me. I’m going to miss him and will do my utmost to continue making him proud,” he said.

Local artist Anslin Gysman, who was also on Team Riky says: “Riky Rick was a breath of fresh air and a force that pushed us to be better than what this world thought we would be!

Other local celebs have also expressed their shock as tributes continue to pour in on social media.

EFF leader Julius Malema tweeted: “ We love you my man; we did not listen to your loud whisper. We thought we still had time, and unfortunately, we are now too late to intervene.”

Da L.E.S tweeted: “We should never have got in to this. For what it’s worth EVERYONE LOVED YOU! I’m sorry it never fulfilled you. REST SUMMER. I LOVE YOU FOREVER.” (sic)

DR MALINGA posted: REST MY BROTHER 💔

ChadDaDon tweeted: “It was an HONOR to have got the chance to even be on a song with you bro. Thank you for everything you've done in Sa Hip Hop Industry and Fashion. Taking us to the Next level Sad it had to end like this brother. I’m literally in tears while typing this. Rest easy King.” (sic)

