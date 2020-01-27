The South African Bone Marrow Registry (SABMR) will be hosting a fundraiser in the form of an open-air family movie night to raise funds for patients who are awaiting transplants.

All proceeds from the evening will go towards the SABMR’s Patient Assistance Programme.

According to SABMR: “At any given time, about 200 South African patients are in need of a stem cell transplant, but many can’t afford the costs associated with the procedure.”

Being an NGO, they rely on fundraising and donations from the public and corporations.

Head of Sustainability and National Operations, Kamiel Singh, says: “The funds raised from the movie night will go towards the SABMR’s Patient Assistance Programme established in 2018, to ease the financial burden for families who are not by the means to pay for the costs associated with a stem cell transplant.

“Our aim is to assist every patient referred to us, to give them the second chance at life they so deserve.”

The family event will be taking place at the Open-Air Cinema in the Kirstenbosch Botanical Gardens on Tuesday, 12 April at 6pm, where the Disney classic, Beauty and the Beast will be screened.

Tickets for the event can be purchased via Computicket or Webtickets starting at R80 per person.

MOVIE NIGHT: SABMR

Chairs and blankets can be rented on a cash basis (R20 per chair and R10 per blanket) at the event.

There will be a pre-show entertainment surprise, lawn games for the little ones, and food and drinks can also be purchased.

[email protected]