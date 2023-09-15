An underprivileged Grade 12 learner from Voorbrug High School had her dream matric ball, thanks to a hair salon in Belhar that gave her a glam makeover free of charge. Amaarah Jina, 18, from Belhar sold koeksisters every Sunday to raise funds for her matric ball that took place last Friday, but only made enough to pay for her dress and shoes.

She then came across a story in the Daily Voice about Hair Whizz Salon whose owner is helping underprivileged matrics at Excelsior High School with their matric ball. “I was very excited because all my friends were going and I also wanted to experience a matric ball. At first I didn’t think that I deserved to go because it is expensive but thanks to aunty Lizel, they helped out a lot.” Amaarah had a tough upbringing, and packed her bags in Grade 7 to move in with her grandparents to escape “physical abuse” at home.

GRATEFUL: Amaarah arriving in style She recalls stitching her broken school shoes by hand, which was often as they would break due to the long distances she had to walk to and from school. Owner of Hair Whizz, Lizel Fransman, says Amaarah has become like the daughter she never had. “I try to help where I can because it is their special night. It is a way of empowering young people no matter how broken they are because I never had matric or a matric ball,” she said.