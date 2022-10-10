The inaugural Daily Voice Koesister champion was crowned on Saturday, as Naailah van Wyk from Mitchells Plain took the cake and bagged the R5 000 cash prize sponsored by the Roadhouse Takeaway in Athlone. A total of 108 contestants entered in hopes of winning the title as best koesister in the Western Cape.

However, on Saturday at the Golden Acre Shopping Centre which was the venue partner of the competition, it was down to 10 contestants to prove to the judges they have the winning recipe. PROE TYD: Judges Elsie Botes-Lashmar, Paul Aspeling and Abidah Dixon Mohamed sample the sweet koesisters. Picture: Jack Lestrade The top three was Alfredo Diedericks from Mitchells Plain, Nadia Nazier from Kenwyn and winner Van Wyk, 41, who each received an apron and goodie bag. “The competition was very nerve-wracking because I had so much doubt in myself,” says Naailah.

“People always ask me why I don’t continue selling, but now I believe that it is a good product I am producing. “I believe in quality over quantity, I am about presentation. It is not just about money but giving to the next person what I would want to eat.” VYING FOR TOP SPOT: Contestants at the koesister competition at Golden Acre Mall. Picture: Jack Lestrade. She adds: “I am glad I entered the competition. I am about donating and the less fortunate so some of the R5 000 will be ploughed back to those in need, it is just me continuing what I usually do without the R5 000.”

She encourages mense not to give up: “I could not bake to save my life and when I started baking, it flopped many times but I kept going and developed a passion for baking as well as cooking.” PRIZE HANDOVER: Naailah with the MC Andy Heynes. Picture: Jack Lestrade The winner was decided by judges, chef Paul Aspeling, lecturer at Amy Foundation Changing Lives Elsie Botes-Lashmar and Abidah Dixon Mohamed from Proe cooking show. Captain Voice made sure the audience was entertained and brought the gees while DJ Clint Supreme klopped the numbers which saw some those in the audience kap it uit.

On the mic was MC Andy Heynes from P-Fore online radio. Botes-Lashmar says that the top three will each feature on the Proe cooking show, which will invite the viewers into the kitchen of each of the winners and they will prepare a meal of their choice TOP THREE FINALISTS: Contestants Naailah van Wyk, Alfredo Diedericks and Nadia Nazier. Picture: Jack Lestrade “The competition was amazing, all three of the judges had the same names for the top three without us even elaborating about it,” Botes-Lashmar adds.