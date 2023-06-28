The new dad, who welcomed his baby Arielle Harmony with his wife Steffi, 32, in April, was dragged by ouens on Twitter for sharing his routine with his baby girl.

Clint, 2, posted a picture with Arielle, under a blanket, sleeping on his chest as he holds her. The Binnelanders star captioned it: “Day starts at 3:30. I wake up, make my wife coffee, prep & pack her food for her day at work. She feeds Arielle round 4am & pumps milk before leaving the house by 4:30 to get to work 5:15. Baby wakes up at round 6am again.I fed & changed her, now for a nap before work. #DadLife. [sic]”

Day starts at 3:30. I wake up, make my wife coffee , prep & pack her food for her day at work. She feeds Arielle round 4am & pumps milk before leaving the house by 4:30 to get to work 5:15. Baby wakes up at round 6am again.I fed & changed her, now for a nap before work. #DadLife pic.twitter.com/IqhcDNrGZa — Clint Brink (@ClintOnTheBrink) June 21, 2023

Some men said Brink must see a sangoma to become a “real African man again”, that it was “too much work” and “womanly duties”.

I can take you to a Sangoma in Venda to take out whatever you have been fed ( I suspect traditional) and you will be a real African Man again. — Mor'a Letsie (@Buda_maama) June 23, 2023

Brink clapped back: “I notice that. It's cause men think nurturing is a woman's responsibility and unmanly when the truth is men can also nurture in their own way. Through leading by example & love.