Members of the LGBT+ community who think they have what it takes to be crowned king or queen at this year’s LGBTI Delft Pageant are now invited to enter. Pageant organisers Jonathan Jantjies and Cuan DuPlooy say this is also is a platform to educate their mense about the LGBT+ community.

“This platform was created by me and my partner to tackle people’s perception when it comes to the LGBT community. I always say people can only understand things they get exposed to, so this is an opportunity for them to get familiar with us which will bring some respect and understanding for who we are.” Entry fee is R100 the theme for this year is ‘This is my power’. Contestants will be competing in three categories; theme wear, swimwear and evening wear. The age category for Mr and Mrs LGBTI Delft 2024 is 18-39, while those over 40 will vie for Miss Prima Diva.