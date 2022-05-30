The pageant is open for entries for those who think they stand a chance to join the royalty.

The annual LGBT Cape Peninsula Pageant is returning next month after a two-year hiatus due to Covid-19.

Organiser Enigma von Hamburg says: “LGBT Cape Peninsula is much more than just a pageant, we are searching for ambassadors that possess the ability to make a difference and that speak the language of service.”

“The reigning king, Steven Buys, and queen, Liyana Arianna Madikizela, have done tremendous community work in and around the Cape and that legacy will be carried forward.”

Queen Liyana encourages mense to enter: “The platform offered me the opportunity to study Comprehensive Certificate in Human and Project Management, this highlights the aspect of socio-development of the titleholder.”