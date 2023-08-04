Starting off Women’s Month on a lekker warme note, a group of hilarious divas and queers will be hosting a comedy show in support of two the greatest frontline workers in the LGBT+ community, Rape Crisis Cape Town Trust and Triangle Project. Gags ‘n Gays is a comedy show run by queers, for queers and of course, the lovely ally peers. This fundraiser features a LGBT+ line-up and promises a wickedly good time.

All of the proceeds will go to the LGBT+ community’s greatest supporters Rape Crisis Cape Town Trust and Triangle Project. Gags ‘n Gays comedy show In honour of National Women’s Month and helping to keep meisies in school, there will also be a sanitary pad collection, so pak in your pads mense. This not-to-be missed show promises to be a treat and brings you some of the top local comedians like Arlene Petersen, Candace Nielson, Carmen Williams, Céline Tshika, Di Frost, Eugene “Gina” Mathews, Nicola Hetz, Nicolas Henshilwood, Saya Pierce-Jones alongside special guest and headliner, Shimmy Isaacs on Sunday at Bokeh Creative Studio.

Pierce-Jones said the show is called Gags ‘n Gays because the LGBT+ representation in the comedy and performing arts sector matters. “This may well be the Cape’s greatest gathering of funny gays since Cape Town’s 2015 Twitter meeting up, lezbehonest,” she added. FUNNY WOMAN: Arlene Petersen “June was Gay Pride Month, July was Gay Wrath Month, and August is all about supporting intersectional feminism at its core.”