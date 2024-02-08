Buinchild Media is teaming up with award- winning singer, songwriter and vocal coach RJ Benjamin to share his expertise with a vocal and songwriting workshop open to the public. Alex Cupido, founder of Bruinchild Media, says there are a limited number of 50 tickets only.

He says: “These types of opportunities with people of his calibre are rare, especially in Cape Town. Our artists on the Cape Flats don’t really get to meet these big shots in the music industry or have access to these award-winning artists. “I thought it would be an amazing experience for somebody from the Cape Flats to sit in a workshop and get the info from an expert and make it affordable as well. “We want people who are serious about music and want to invest in themselves because I have also invited some industry professionals to also make it a networking session.”