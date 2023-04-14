Bridgetown buzzed with excitement on Wednesday night as the Callas Foundation hosted their annual mass boeka.
Hundreds of mense gathered in Kiewiet Road where the organisation feeds mense daily, and white sheets and musallahs were laid down in preparation for the boeka.
Eager children played in the street as Sheikh Salieg Isaacs spoke about Ramadaan traditions and called on residents to partake in the cultural exchange.
The Callas Foundation partnered with the African Muslim Agency who sent volunteers to help serve over 500 mense.
They made boeka boxes consisting of lekker treats as well as large pots of food and boeber.
Caroline Peters from the Callas Foundation says the street boekas have become common in many Cape Flats communities but says the impact of high food prices can be seen in many families who sukkel.
“During the Covid outbreak, we had such long lines, as so many people were affected by unemployment and loss of income.
“Many people think because the lockdown is over that things are back to normal but it is not so. Every day we feed as many people as possible because the need is so great.”
She says their mass iftar is spread by word of mouth, “and the road is full so it shows there are people in our communities that are hungry.”
She says the event is also about bridging religious and cultural gaps in the community.
“This is also about building communities. Tonight is about cultural exchange and I said to Sheikh Salieg Isaacs that he must explain to the Christians what Ramadaan is about.”