The upcoming MTV Europe Music Awards in France have been cancelled due to the “volatility of world events”. The show had been due to take place in Paris next month and feature nominees, but organisers have now decided not to go ahead with the ceremony following the outbreak of violence between Israel and militant group Hamas.

A statement from production company Paramount explained: “Given the volatility of world events, we have decided not to move forward with the 2023 MTV EMAs out of an abundance of caution for the thousands of employees, crew members, artists, fans, and partners who travel from all corners of the world to bring the show to life. “The MTV EMAs are an annual celebration of global music. As we watch the devastating events in Israel and Gaza continue to unfold, this does not feel like a moment for a global celebration. “With thousands of lives already lost, it is a moment of mourning. We look forward to hosting the MTV EMAs again in November of 2024.”

Taylor Swift had been expected to dominate this year's ceremony with her six nominations, including nods in the Best Artist, Best Song and Best Video categories. The 2023 ceremony had been due to feature performances from stars including BTS’s Jung Kook and former Little Mix singer Leigh-Anne Pinnock. France has been on high alert since a school teacher was stabbed to death in an attack in Arras on October 13, with officials suggesting the attack was linked to the Israel/Hamas conflict.