After over 20 years of supporting the conservation and protection of the environment locally, the Miss Earth South Africa Leadership Programme is back for another instalment. The beauty pageant, founded on advocating for not only the environment but the empowerment of women, will this year be celebrating 21 years since it was launched and has chosen to highlight the concept of paying it forward as its campaign.

Miss Earth SA National Director, Ella Bella, says: “When you learn, you teach, when you get, you should give. In the words of Maya Angelou, we ask our young women to go out and pay it forward. “That is how we change the world. This is our objective for our 21st year. “Each delegate has the opportunity to grow and develop.

“You will learn about the greatest challenges our people face in the climate space, and how it affects us all as South Africans and global citizens. “Being part of this leadership and empowerment programme means you will understand that you as an individual can make a difference.” The Miss Earth SA pageant is open to young South African women between the ages of 18 and 26.

The winner of the pageant is awarded the opportunity to represent the country at the international Miss Earth pageant. Ella says since the launch of the programme over two decades ago, it has grown and empowered one young woman at a time. Ella says: “Looking back, today we can say that it has mentored hundreds of young women. Moreover, the participants of this programme become active citizens in our nation, caring for people and the planet.”