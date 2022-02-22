Trevor Noah’s girlfriend Minka Kelly is not the kinda girl to strip willy nilly for the cameras.

The American actress recalled in a interview with Vanity Fair recently that, on her first day on the set of the hit HBO series Euphoria, she asked creator Sam Levinson to alter a nude scene because she did not feel “comfortable” with it.

The scene, featured in the second episode of season two, sees the brunette beauty’s character Samantha ask Maddy, played by Alexa Demie, to help her unzip her dress.

Minka, 41, said that the scene was depicted differently in the script, adding that “[Levinson] thought it would be more interesting if my dress fell to the ground” instead.

But the star felt that the kaal shot was a bietjie onnodig, telling Vanity, “That was my first day as a guest on this new show, and I just didn’t feel comfortable standing there naked.”

The series follows a group of high school students through their experiences of identity, trauma, drugs, friendships, love and sex.

South Africans got to see a bit of Minka over when she joined comedian berk Trevor, 37, on a summer holiday in the Kaap in January.

The lovebirds, who began dating in 2020, shared Instagram images of them wining and dining in Stellenbosch, and enjoying a cruise on a yacht with his friends.

Posting about her memorable trip on Instagram, Minka wrote: “Take a trip to South Africa. Find friends like these. Have the holiday of a lifetime. Thank you, Mzansi.”

