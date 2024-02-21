A recent Instagram Reel, by Refinery Stores, however, received mixed reactions from their followers. The clip features lifestyle content creators Rue Stevens and Lucciano Pavarxtti, who are in a relationship and are styling looks from the clothing store. The couple who don’t shy away from living proudly online, in the clip are seen sharing a few romantic moments, stealing kisses here and there.

While some followers saw just another styling video, others had plenty to say about the gay couple. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Refinery South Africa (@refinery_sa) Humorous_huwan said: “I understand the concept of "sex sell" but put a girl or guy in swim wear if that's wot u r selling.. wot is this add promoting? ..do u understand now?” Candicepn85 following the clip, is even ready to take her hard-earned money elsewhere. “Just no man, this is not normal... @refinery_sa has lost mine and my families business. Goodbye 👋”

While other’s were taking their business elsewhere, gabriellekannemeyer was here for the inclusivity. “THANK YOU @refinery_sa for being inclusive and showing us LOVE shared by two beautiful people 💚👏👏👏” Karla.boshoff commented and posed a very important question to the critics: “Ask yourself if this was a heterosexual couple promoting clothes would you still be so upset? “This couple isn't doing anything but posting about clothes. So calm down.”

Mr Grey Beard commented and reminded the naysayers about what is important and that no one has a right to discriminate. “The level of homophobia in some of the comments is uncanny. What society are you all living in? Have you never seen a same sex couple before? “What right do you have to discriminate against gender, or race? How dare you ask a whole clothing brand what are they trying to promote, when you very well know the content is #fashion 👀!