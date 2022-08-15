Jinne mense, Unathi has broken the internet! And not for her musical talent, but for what she has posted on social media!

The 43-year-old radio personality and former Idols SA judge shared a picture of herself posing naked in front of a mirror with her 1 million followers on Instagram last week. Turning up the heat in true style, the mother of two shared the snap and also opened up about how her confidence shot up a moerse lot after many years of She captioned the picture: “They would say I use foundation to cover my stretch marks. “They laughed when I said I want to be able to wear a bikini any day of the year. They would drag me on social media while picking my body apart.

“I knew what I wanted. I knew what I had to do to get there. I know what I have to do to stay there,” she wrote. She continues: “I was so wide I couldn’t rest my arms on the bed by my side. They would fall off. TODAY I love looking at myself naked. My confidence is INSANE. Stretch marks, weight and cellulite GONE.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Unathi.Africa (@unathi.co) Even through she has achieved so much with her body goals, there remains naysayers who absolutely dragged her for posting the image on the socials.

Nyabinghi John tweeted: “It's good she was fired as idols judge.these people don't deserve to be on TV. Disappointed with unathi.” [sic] It's good she was fired as idols judge.these people don't deserve to be on TV. Disappointed with unathi pic.twitter.com/gvkIfwgUAI — nyabinghi john (@Beauty04193390) August 11, 2022 While Lil Babe said: “Was she drunk?? Why nude pictures vele sis Unathi??the respect I had for her is gone.” However, mense stood up for the hot mommy!