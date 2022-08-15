Jinne mense, Unathi has broken the internet!
And not for her musical talent, but for what she has posted on social media!
The 43-year-old radio personality and former Idols SA judge shared a picture of herself posing naked in front of a mirror with her 1 million followers on Instagram last week.
Turning up the heat in true style, the mother of two shared the snap and also opened up about how her confidence shot up a moerse lot after many years of She captioned the picture: “They would say I use foundation to cover my stretch marks.
“They laughed when I said I want to be able to wear a bikini any day of the year. They would drag me on social media while picking my body apart.
“I knew what I wanted. I knew what I had to do to get there. I know what I have to do to stay there,” she wrote.
She continues: “I was so wide I couldn’t rest my arms on the bed by my side. They would fall off. TODAY I love looking at myself naked. My confidence is INSANE. Stretch marks, weight and cellulite GONE.”
Even through she has achieved so much with her body goals, there remains naysayers who absolutely dragged her for posting the image on the socials.
Nyabinghi John tweeted: “It's good she was fired as idols judge.these people don't deserve to be on TV. Disappointed with unathi.” [sic]
It's good she was fired as idols judge.these people don't deserve to be on TV. Disappointed with unathi pic.twitter.com/gvkIfwgUAI— nyabinghi john (@Beauty04193390) August 11, 2022
While Lil Babe said: “Was she drunk?? Why nude pictures vele sis Unathi??the respect I had for her is gone.”
However, mense stood up for the hot mommy!
Nxonxie tweeted: “The gorgeous Gabrielle Union could share the same pic, she'll be seen as "hot" not one will mention that she's turning 50. But because its one of our own, we find reasons to hate. Let Sis'Unathi be hot & gorgeous, abeg.”[sic]
The gorgeous Gabrielle Union could share the same pic, she'll be seen as "hot" not one will mention that she's turning 50. But because its one of our own, we find reasons to hate. Let Sis'Unathi be hot & gorgeous, abeg 🙌 https://t.co/mWDj07Z0ZL— Nxonxie (@KhanyaMasele) August 11, 2022
And Hughan Butler agrees: “Tjo Unathi...this is fire. Hard work pays off...and lots of people who don't matter always have opinions on what yo do with your body.”
Tjo Unathi...this is fire. Hard work pays off...and lots of people who don't matter always have opinions on what yo do with your body🤯🙄🤦🏽♂️ https://t.co/6Dp1J0FBdc— hughan butler (@boblarney) August 11, 2022
That’s right Unathi! Don’t let jealous naysayers get you down! You do you girl!