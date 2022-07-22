Margot Robbie is officially the highest-paid female actor in Hollywood, thanks to her jaw-dropping pay cheque in live-action Barbie movie. The 32-year-old blonde beauty was paid a whopping $12.5million to star alongside Ryan Gosling, Variety reported on Wednesday.

The Australian star’s latest payday exceeds her $10million salary for her last blockbuster, Birds Of Prey, in 2020. Ryan, 41, reportedly pocketed the same salary as his Barbie movie co-star, with the pair ranking equal 16th on Variety’s newest list of Hollywood’s top earners. The next female actor on the list is Millie Bobby Brown, who was paid $10million for her starring role in Enola Holmes 2.

Tom Cruise meanwhile topped the list with his blockbuster Top Gun: Maverick. Tom, 60, who stars in the sequel but is also its producer, is expected to make more than $100million from movie ticket sales. Barbie movie wrapped production this week following four months of filming.